Bubbler Foundation Festival returns Sunday in Boiling Springs

The Bubbler Foundation may have only been able to offer a fireworks show for their annual Labor Day weekend festivities in Boiling Springs last year due to the pandemic, but the full festival returns this Sunday.

Foundation Vice President Dallas Bailey said the members were disappointed last year to have to cancel the festival portion due to COVID-19, but they're hopeful for a big turnout Sunday as the last big summer event in South Middleton Township.

"We're very excited," he said. "We've cherished the opportunity to do this for the community."

Foundation members and volunteers help put the annual event together, and sponsorships help cover the cost to keep the festival and fireworks free to attend.

"Like last year, we didn't actively solicit businesses because of the hardships they suffered this year," Bailey said. "But some organizations stepped up and helped us out."

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}