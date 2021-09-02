Bubbler Foundation Festival returns Sunday in Boiling Springs

The Bubbler Foundation may have only been able to offer a fireworks show for their annual Labor Day weekend festivities in Boiling Springs last year due to the pandemic, but the full festival returns this Sunday.
Foundation Vice President Dallas Bailey said the members were disappointed last year to have to cancel the festival portion due to COVID-19, but they're hopeful for a big turnout Sunday as the last big summer event in South Middleton Township.
"We're very excited," he said. "We've cherished the opportunity to do this for the community."
Foundation members and volunteers help put the annual event together, and sponsorships help cover the cost to keep the festival and fireworks free to attend.
"Like last year, we didn't actively solicit businesses because of the hardships they suffered this year," Bailey said. "But some organizations stepped up and helped us out."
Most of the staples of the festival will return Sunday, though the Carlisle Town Band will not make an appearance Sunday evening ahead of the annual fireworks show on the grounds of Boiling Springs High School. Though the grounds will be open to the public this year — the stadium was closed last year due to the pandemic — Bailey said organizers didn't want to book the town band months in advance when the stadium and grounds could close to the public because of COVID-19 concerns.
However, weather permitting, the fireworks will again start at dusk to end the festivities.
The festival will run from 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday at South Middleton Township Park off Park Drive. The event will include live music from the Steve Morrison Band from 1:30 to 4:30 p.m., as well as free snow cones for all attendees.
Children will have plenty of options for their first holiday weekend after starting school. There will be inflatables at the park, as well as two obstacle courses and a climbing wall. Children can also participate in carnival games, paint rocks, receive balloons from a balloon artist and learn more about first responders and see fire trucks, ambulances and State Police up-close.
There will be giveaways for all children, and if Wednesday's storm doesn't wreak too much havoc on the Yellow Breeches Creek, the annual Rubber Ducky Regatta will also kick off at 3 p.m. Sunday. Rubber ducks will be sold at the event ahead of the regatta.
Food trucks will also be on site.
For more information or for possible weather-related cancellations, check out the Bubbler Foundation's website at www.bubblerfoundation.org or visit its Facebook page.
