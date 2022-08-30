Bubbler Foundation Festival, fireworks returns Sunday

The Bubbler Foundation Festival will return to South Middleton Township Park Sunday at a slightly new time but with most of the familiar features that have drawn a thousand people to the park.

The annual Labor Day fireworks will also take place at dusk Sunday, and this year the Boiling Springs High School stadium will be open to the public for fireworks gazing.

Dallas Bailey, vice president of the Bubbler Foundation, said this year's 6th annual Bubbler Foundation Festival will run from noon to 4 p.m. Sunday - slightly earlier than the 1 to 5 event schedule of past years.

Regardless of that slight time change, the popular features of the festival will return, with face painting, bubble machine, Touch-a-Truck featuring fire and police personnel, bounce houses and free snow cones. Food vendor trucks will also be on-site for those who wish to purchase food, and Steve Morrison and the Vibe will perform live music from 12:30 to 4 p.m.

The annual rubber duck regatta will also return and start around 3 p.m. Participants can purchase rubber ducks ahead of time for $5 each or $20 for five.

There is no rain date for the event, and any information about potential cancellation will be on the Bubbler Foundation's Facebook page.

The event is one of the biggest for the foundation, which helps supports students and the community in South Middleton Township.

"Our mission is to try to provide for the community, and this is one of our community outreach events," Bailey said. "We think we had around 1,000 people there last year, and the weather held up. We're hoping for another good forecast for the day."

Bailey noted the event wouldn't be possible without a number of sponsors, including UPMC Carlisle, Crabtree Rohrbaugh & Associates, Orrstown Financial Advisors and American Legion Post 674 in South Mountain. A number of students from Boiling Springs will also be on hand as volunteers, including those from the Interact Club and students on the cheerleading and football squads.

The event is free, but those who wish to donate to the foundation can send a check to the Bubbler Foundation at 4 Academy St., Suite 100, Boiling Springs PA 17007 or visit bubblerfoundation.org.