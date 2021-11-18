Boiling Springs tree lighting event canceled due to attendance limitations attached to permit

The Boiling Springs Civic Association on Thursday said it is canceling its annual tree lighting ceremony because of "impractical restrictions" on attendance associated with the permit it received for the event.

Association tree lighting committee chairperson Darlene Benoit said the group received a permit from the National Park Service for the ceremony, but it imposes some restrictions, including limiting the total attendance on the property to a maximum of 50 people. The tree lighting attracts far more people than that to Children's Lake each year, especially with Santa's arrival on the barge and to the gazebo for visits with children.

The event was scheduled for Dec. 5, and though the ceremony will not happen this year, the association will still have decorated trees on the lake and in the gazebo, in addition to the luminaries around the lake. The luminaries will be lit according to the previous schedule, weather permitting, and the trees will initially be lit on Dec. 5 before sundown and then lit every night thereafter until Jan. 1.

