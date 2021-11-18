 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick alert top story

Boiling Springs tree lighting event canceled due to attendance limitations attached to permit

  • 0
Boiling Springs Tree Lighting 3

Luminaria line the shore of Children's Lake in Boiling Springs in 2020.

 Jason Malmont, The Sentinel

The Boiling Springs Civic Association on Thursday said it is canceling its annual tree lighting ceremony because of "impractical restrictions" on attendance associated with the permit it received for the event.

Association tree lighting committee chairperson Darlene Benoit said the group received a permit from the National Park Service for the ceremony, but it imposes some restrictions, including limiting the total attendance on the property to a maximum of 50 people. The tree lighting attracts far more people than that to Children's Lake each year, especially with Santa's arrival on the barge and to the gazebo for visits with children.

The event was scheduled for Dec. 5, and though the ceremony will not happen this year, the association will still have decorated trees on the lake and in the gazebo, in addition to the luminaries around the lake. The luminaries will be lit according to the previous schedule, weather permitting, and the trees will initially be lit on Dec. 5 before sundown and then lit every night thereafter until Jan. 1.

A collection of Holiday events for Cumberland County in 2021

29th Annual Shippensburg Christmas Parade
29th Annual Shippensburg Christmas Parade
Harrisburg Holiday parade
Harrisburg Holiday parade
Carlisle Family YMCA Turkey Trot
Carlisle Family YMCA Turkey Trot
SMT Turkey Trot in New Cumberland
SMT Turkey Trot in New Cumberland
Mechanicsburg Christmas tree lighting
Mechanicsburg Christmas tree lighting
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Flooding causes property damage and a scorpion stinging spree in Egypt

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News