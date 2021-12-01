Boiling Springs pivots to hold modified holiday event at Spring Meadows Park Sunday

Though a permit issue limiting attendance to the annual tree lighting ceremony at Boiling Springs seemed to be the end of the event, South Middleton Township stepped in to help the Boiling Springs Civic Association host a modified event this Sunday.

The association won't be able to hold the event near the floating tree on Children's Lake nor near the lighted luminaries, but the township made arrangements for the association to hold a modified event with Santa at the main pavilion at Spring Meadows Park, located at 640 W. 1st St., in Boiling Springs.

Santa's Village will set up at the pavilion, with Santa arriving by fire truck at 2 p.m. to talk to children and take photos.

The event will run from 1 to 4 p.m. and will include live music from members of the Bubbler Band Christmas Ensemble starting at 1:30 p.m. Santa's Village will also include cider, cookies, hot cocoa, candy canes, letters to Santa and ornament making.

The association credits the township for reaching out to them and providing an alternate location for the event, as well as thanks a number of businesses and the Citizen's Fire Company for adapting to the changes.

The association does ask that participants practice social distancing and wear masks to the event, though masks can be removed for photos.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0