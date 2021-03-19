 Skip to main content
Boiling Springs church, Carlisle restaurant partner to bring dinner to Salvation Army
Cumberland County

Boiling Springs church, Carlisle restaurant partner to bring dinner to Salvation Army

My Brother's Table

Salvation Army officer Lt. Oziel Urbaez, and My Brother's Table cook Karen Weekley accepted a dinner donation from Alfredo Iannuzzi that came together thanks to St. John Evangelical Lutheran Church and Iannuzzi's restaurant, Marcello's.

 Submitted photo

St. John Evangelical Lutheran Church in Boiling Springs didn’t want to ghost the Salvation Army on its longstanding date so they found an alternative that highlights the value of partnerships in the community.

Since 1995, the church has sent volunteers to help serve at My Brother’s Table twice a year. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the church took a different approach that would be safer for all involved.

Church member Jaime Fry said the church’s LYFE Committee went in search of a restaurant willing to cater the meal at My Brother’s Table and found a willing partner in Marcello’s, which offered a ziti entrée, a side salad with homemade dressing and bread for $275. Members of the church provided a dessert of homemade cookies.

The meal was served as planned on Feb. 21.

“During these tough times, our local community comes together, finding ways [to support] those in need without spreading COVID,” Fry said.

Lt. Oziel Urbaez of the Salvation Army said having a partnership like the one with the church means the world to the organization.

“We could not do the work we do at My Brother’s Table without the help of our community partners like St. John’s Church. It takes a village,” he said. “We are also fortunate for the help of Marcello’s. They have been of great support to us at the Salvation Army, especially this year with the pandemic. We are thankful for the support we receive from our community.”

Alfredo Iannuzzi, owner of Marcello’s, said the Carlisle community has been showing him support through the pandemic so he’s happy to return the favor.

“I have been in this town 20 years and I always tried to help the community in any way I could, by coaching little girls soccer team, fundraising with school, church, helping families in need. [It] makes me feel really good when I’m able to help others,” he said.

Email Tammie at tgitt@cumberlink.com. Follow her on Twitter @TammieGitt.

