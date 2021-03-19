Boiling Springs church, Carlisle restaurant partner to bring dinner to Salvation Army

St. John Evangelical Lutheran Church in Boiling Springs didn’t want to ghost the Salvation Army on its longstanding date so they found an alternative that highlights the value of partnerships in the community.

Since 1995, the church has sent volunteers to help serve at My Brother’s Table twice a year. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the church took a different approach that would be safer for all involved.

Church member Jaime Fry said the church’s LYFE Committee went in search of a restaurant willing to cater the meal at My Brother’s Table and found a willing partner in Marcello’s, which offered a ziti entrée, a side salad with homemade dressing and bread for $275. Members of the church provided a dessert of homemade cookies.

The meal was served as planned on Feb. 21.

“During these tough times, our local community comes together, finding ways [to support] those in need without spreading COVID,” Fry said.

Lt. Oziel Urbaez of the Salvation Army said having a partnership like the one with the church means the world to the organization.