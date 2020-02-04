Bids come in at $960,000 for Boiling Springs High School turf and track project

Recommended bids came in at just over $960,000 for the proposed track and turf replacement project at the Boiling Springs High School stadium.
South Middleton School Board members could vote on Feb. 18 to finalize the scope of work so that staff could draw up contracts for consideration as early as the March 2 board meeting, said Zach Gump, director of buildings and grounds for the South Middleton School District.
If the contracts are approved, the project work could begin the week after the June 5 graduation with the goal of completion by mid-August.
Prior to releasing the project for bid, the board hired the consulting firm of Turf, Track & Court LLC of Hershey to not only develop the project specifications but also to assist Gump in reviewing the results of base and alternate bids that were opened on Jan. 30.
The result was a recommendation that the board award $960,151 in total bids between two prime contractors – Sprinturf of Daniel Island, South Carolina, and Nagle Athletic Surfaces of East Syracuse, New York. Bids from Sprinturf for the turf renovation came in at $571,240, while bids from Nagle for the track renovation came in at $388,911.
Board Vice President John Greenbaum asked whether coordination between the two contractors could be an issue given the quick turnaround for project completion of less than three months.
“A lot of turf and track projects happen in this fashion,” said Brian Bingeman, founder of the consulting firm. “It’s a challenge sometimes with summer contractors but it’s doable.” He added that each contract will include language for liquidated damages should Sprinturf or Nagle fail to meet certain deadlines.
The plan going forward is to have Gump provide daily project oversight while maintaining close communications with Turf, Track & Court. “We will come in at certain milestones when we need to see performance,” Bingeman said. “It’s my responsibility to keep the contractors accountable to the schedule.”
Questions
Board member Stacey Knavel questioned why the recommended bids do not include work to conduct a geotechnical study of the ground underlying the track and turf to head off possible sinkholes.
In response, Gump said the bids received were not in line with expectations so the plan is to rebid the geotechnical study. The bids for this work ranged from $5,000 to $23,500.
The recommended bids from Sprinturf include $22,960 to install a sand catcher to prevent sand from the long jump pit from intermixing with the turf. Board member Bill Hartman asked Gump and Bingeman to gather feedback from other school districts on the practicality of a sand catcher.
“I’ve heard good and bad,” Hartman said. “Some schools like it. Some don’t.” He also questioned why the recommended bids from Nagle include $43,239 for a replacement fence. Hartman was involved in a project where a rubberized coating was sprayed on an old fence.
Bingeman said the current fence around the track “is getting on in life” and is corroded in spots. Since part of the fence would need to be taken down to work on the track, the recommendation is to go ahead and replace the whole fence.
South Middleton School District closed its stadium to the public in late 2018 to limit the wear and tear on the track and the artificial turf field. The goal was to extend the life of the stadium complex for student athletes and physical education classes.
The track itself is 17 years old and has exceeded its life expectancy. There are areas of major delamination where the top-most layer of rubberized surface material has degraded and separated from the underlying asphalt subbase. Seams have also developed in the cold expansion joints of the track surface allowing moisture to penetrate and breakdown the rubberized surface.
Turf, Track & Courts is recommending the district remove the current track surface and mill down the top-most inch and a half of asphalt. The district should then resurface the track with an inch and a half of new asphalt and a fresh layer of rubberized material.
First installed in March 2009, the turf has also exceeded its life expectancy and heavy use has caused deterioration to the point where its monofilament fibers have thinned out in places and broken away from the backing surface. The turf has also lost its cushioning effect and now barely meets the standards for use by sports teams.
Turf replacement will include the removal and disposal of the existing turf, grading the stone base back to its original engineered specifications and replacing the turf field and crumb rubber/sand base.
Feasibility study
In related news, school board members Monday accepted an offer to have the architectural firm of Crabtree, Rohrbaugh & Associates conduct an update of the district feasibility study at no cost to the district.
“South Middleton School District was Crabtree Rohrbaugh’s first educational client,” Gump said. “They have been through all of our construction projects. The district is not doing a full-scale feasibility study but an update.”
Back in January, the board facilities committee discussed the possibility of a study update as one step in long-term fiscal planning. The update will not only look at the state of district buildings and infrastructure but student enrollment and demographic trends and expected educational requirement changes, Gump said.
He added the five-month update will focus on Boiling Springs High School, Yellow Breeches Middle School and those portions of the W.G. Rice Elementary School not included in a recent renovation project. Iron Forge Elementary School was the subject of a recent renovation and expansion project.
The update will come back to the school board in the form of a report that would include a suggested list of projects and project costs broken down by building and ranked by priority, Gump said.
Email Joseph Cress at jcress@cumberlink.com.