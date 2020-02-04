Bids come in at $960,000 for Boiling Springs High School turf and track project

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

“I’ve heard good and bad,” Hartman said. “Some schools like it. Some don’t.” He also questioned why the recommended bids from Nagle include $43,239 for a replacement fence. Hartman was involved in a project where a rubberized coating was sprayed on an old fence.

Bingeman said the current fence around the track “is getting on in life” and is corroded in spots. Since part of the fence would need to be taken down to work on the track, the recommendation is to go ahead and replace the whole fence.

South Middleton School District closed its stadium to the public in late 2018 to limit the wear and tear on the track and the artificial turf field. The goal was to extend the life of the stadium complex for student athletes and physical education classes.

The track itself is 17 years old and has exceeded its life expectancy. There are areas of major delamination where the top-most layer of rubberized surface material has degraded and separated from the underlying asphalt subbase. Seams have also developed in the cold expansion joints of the track surface allowing moisture to penetrate and breakdown the rubberized surface.