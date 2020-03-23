Appalachian Trail Conservancy: 'Please stay away from the Appalachian Trail'

The Appalachian Trail Conservancy is asking people to stay off the trail, saying the trail's popularity means it is "no longer a viable space to practice social distancing," according to its website.

ATC President and CEO Sandra Marra said in a post to the organization's website that she was making the "unprecedented request" because so many people have taken to the trail seeking isolation and unpopulated spaces while social distancing.

Instead, the trail has seen parking lots at trailheads exceeding their capacity, shelters full of overnight hikers, day hikers using picnic tables and privies and group trips continuing as planned.

Some areas have seen day use reach record-breaking levels, she wrote.

"While hiking, they may have eaten lunch at a picnic table, taken a break in a shelter, used a privy, or shared a map or food with someone unknowingly infected with COVID-19 and carried this highly contagious virus back to their communities at the end of the day," Marra wrote.

ATC staff are also not available to maintain the trail or its facilities, and communities near the trail may not have the health care resources to help a sick hiker or volunteer or manage a COVID-19 outbreak should a hiker transport the virus from the trail.

"The ATC does not want to do too little, too late. We cannot close the trail. We cannot physically bar access to trailheads or connecting trails. We can and do, however, urge everyone to please stay away from the Appalachian Trail until further notice," Marra said.

Email Tammie at tgitt@cumberlink.com. Follow her on Twitter @TammieGitt.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 3

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.