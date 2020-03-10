A fallen firefighter returns home: Processional returns Citizen's Fire Company volunteer Jerome Guise back to Mount Holly Springs

When the procession reached the funeral home, the members of Citizen's Fire Company gathered around the back of the Yellow Breeches EMS ambulance carrying Guise's body, protecting his family and the flag-draped stretcher from view as they carried him into the funeral home.

Keli Bouman of Mount Holly Springs waited for the procession with an American flag in hand. She said she's known "the guys at the firehouse for about 20 years," having delivered pizzas to them.

Guise's death has affected the whole town, she said.

"You just feel a blanket of sadness. You could feel it the second you woke up yesterday and heard the news," Bouman said.

David Deutsch took a break from his work at the Whimsical Poppy, located just down Baltimore Avenue from the funeral home. He said he felt compelled to show support for the people who put their lives on the line everyday.

"It's something that I'm not brave enough to do and I appreciate the people who do it," he said. "I didn't know this man, but this is our town so you gotta show support."

Lorrie Simon, a member of the South Newton fire company, said there's been "a lot of emotions" around the fire company. They had just seen Guise at their meat raffle Saturday night where he was "just happy and laughing."