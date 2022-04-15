An elusive 'normal': Local churches prepare for Easter celebrations as they navigate pandemic

Three years ago Cumberland County churches held what they didn’t realize would be their last “normal” Easter Sunday service for a while.

In March 2020, the COVID-19 pandemic began sweeping across the Midstate and the United States, bringing in-person school, business and church operations to a screeching halt.

Heading into another Easter weekend, some Midstate churches continue to meet exclusively online, while others believe that pre-COVID “normal” could be within reach, even with cases on the rise.

The Associated Press reported that experts are warning that a mutant called BA.2, believed to be about 30% more contagious than the omicron variant of the virus, is spreading across the United States now and is already prevalent in the Northeast.

But experts believe a “higher level of immunity” gained from vaccination and past infection could help keep this latest surge in check, especially in comparison to the surge of cases that hit the nation in January.

What is clear is that the pandemic is not over, but a new normal is developing.

The same holds true for area churches.

Easter Sundays

Scott Ball, the executive pastor of Christian Life Assembly in Camp Hill, said he feels like his church is closer to a “state of normalcy” this year compared to Easter services over the past two years.

In 2020, CLA’s celebration was a video-only event. The following year, he said the church had a variety of restrictions in place as well as a registration system to track the number of people in attendance. Ball said registration is no longer required this year and there will be no restrictions, with the exception of a mask-only seating section.

“This probably looks more pre-COVID than anything the last two years,” Ball said.

Mechanicsburg Brethren in Christ Lead Pastor Layne Lebo said his church also features fewer restrictions this year. He said a member of his congregation approached him recently to tell him that it seemed like things were back to normal for the church.

“I feel like there’s a lot more energy and a lot more people being able to kind of talk to each other and not feel like they have to keep a distance ... so I think it will be a lot freer and a lot more celebratory that way,” Lebo said of Sunday’s upcoming service.

Rev. Donald Bender, pastor of Saint Patrick Church on Marsh Drive in Carlisle, said the church has now gone back to its pre-COVID service schedule to allow people multiple opportunities to attend mass.

Other churches have yet to resume in-person worship.

Oliver Hazan, trustee at Bethel AME Church in Carlisle, said that like the majority of the 25 African Methodist Episcopal churches in the Harrisburg District of the Philadelphia Conference, Bethel AME continues to meet exclusively via zoom.

However, Easter this year will still look a little different for the church than it has the past two years.

“This Easter will be the first time we celebrate Resurrection Sunday with our dynamic new pastor, Rev. Jerald W. Crummy,” Hazan said.

Regardless of where churches stand this year compared to pre-pandemic times, many have noticed changes that COVID-19 has brought to their congregations.

Technology

One of these changes involves the use of technology.

Since the pandemic, Bender said Saint Patrick hired a part-time director of communications and believes many other local communities have done the same.

“We increased our daily presence on social media as well as making our website more interactive and updated,” Bender said.

However to Bender, the main difference between pre-COVID-19 Easter and services today is the addition of live-streaming options.

Lebo said Mechanicsburg Brethren didn’t really offer online services before COVID-19 either, and that the church’s technology has changed a lot.

“During the pandemic, we started to live stream and have continued to do that and plan to keep doing that,” Lebo said. The church has also learned to produce a “better-recorded product,” he said.

Unlike Saint Patrick and Mechanicsburg Brethren, Christian Life already offered an online service before the pandemic started, but that doesn’t mean the technology hasn’t changed.

“The week of Easter 2020, we were contacted by CBS to put our services on local television,” Ball said. “After we were scared to death, we said yeah we’ll do it.”

Christian Life still broadcasts services today, now through CBS and ABC.

Ball said the television broadcast gave members of the congregation and community an opportunity to tune in and stay plugged in, especially if they didn’t have access to the internet.

“There have been some really powerful testimonies that people have emailed and shared, just that they caught one of the services on TV, and it’s been really neat to reach people in that way,” said Erin Arva, the church’s communications director.

Attendance

With the continuity of online options and the pandemic, many church officials said in-person attendance numbers have dropped over the past couple of years.

“I would say that our attendance is probably in the neighborhood of 70% of what it had been before the pandemic, and so it seems like each week we have more and more people come back,” Lebo said.

He said Mechanicsburg Brethren welcomed nine families back recently and believes there are a lot of people who are returning to the routine of going to church.

Bender said Saint Patrick has also not returned to pre-COVID numbers, although the church is “slowly getting there.” Ball said the same was true for Christian Life, although the church has grown its audience to include those watching on television.

Hazan said Bethel AME has seen the opposite trend, and that since Crummy was appointed to the church, attendance has increased steadily.

“Today we average a few more than before the pandemic started, although (or maybe because) we are still on a virtual platform,” Hazan said. “Each Sunday we have relatives of some parishioners or of the pastor joining us from out of town.”

Serving differently

Social distancing and travel restrictions throughout the pandemic impacted several churches’ service opportunities and work overseas.

“We’ve always been a sending church,” Ball said of Christian Life. “Before COVID, we would take 10 trips a year, hundreds of people going out out in the mission field every year. ... We still supported missionaries. Obviously we were not able to go. We did do a number of local things and we’ve always done local things, but when it was the only thing that we could do, we did a lot more.”

Ball said Christian Life partners with Pennsylvania Food Bank to give away hundreds of bags of groceries each month. As travel becomes more of an option, the church has resumed planning trips and sending teams to countries like India and El Salvador, as well as places within the United States like Sunbury in Pennsylvania and West Virginia.

Missions looked different for Mechanicsburg Brethren as well, and Lebo said during the pandemic the church couldn’t continue to do things the same way. Instead it opened the church facility to use as a “hub” for things like child care and and the provision of food for local schools when they weren’t able to meet.

“It’s ironic that at a time when we weren’t able to meet in the same kind of ways and were kind of inhibited in the way we could serve, the needs in the community were probably greater than ever,” Lebo said.

He said Mechanicsburg Brethren developed partnerships with local churches and organizations to launch a voucher program that would help families in need and aid businesses.

“Missions had to look different in a lot of cases, but I think if we were creative, we could find ways to try to meet needs and I think really finding the partnerships became doubly important to just get more people around the table who could think creatively and find ways to try to meet the needs of the community,” Lebo said.

Bender said Saint Patrick saw an “increase in giving opportunities” in the pandemic and chose to increase financial giving as a way to support the community. The church’s ministries that assist with meals in the area adapted to find ways to ensure those who needed food still received it.

“One example was having parishioners fill coolers with meals and deliver them to those in need,” Bender said.

Learning lessons

The past two years have involved a lot of adapting, decision making and learning, but Ball said the biggest thing Christian Life learned through the pandemic was something they already knew.

“When you’re in the middle of tragedy, people rely on the foundations of the faith, and we’ve always known that God is faithful,” Ball said. “We’ve always known that he will provide, we’ve always known that he will sustain. We got to walk it out and we got to live it through COVID and we got to realize that the church is not this building that we’re in, the church is the people that attend. We are the church and whether or not we are scattered and locked up in our homes and all the stuff that happened during COVID ... God was right in the middle of it.”

Bender said the biggest thing Saint Patrick learned through the pandemic was the value of being in person because it allows people to build relationships with one another and the community.

Lebo said the pandemic showed Mechanicsburg Brethren the importance of a church family.

“I think we just have a fresh appreciation for what it means to be part of a community and just how important that is,” he said.

Hazan said Bethel AME served as a site for a vaccination clinic in 2021 and that for a variety of reasons, the African American community was impacted more severely than most by the health crisis. This understanding taught Bethel AME during the pandemic.

“We learned to stay closely knit, yet extremely careful due to having a vulnerable congregation with some elderly members,” Hazan said, adding that learning new technologies helped make this possible.

Overcoming challenges

The use of Zoom solved a number of challenges Bethel AME faced during the pandemic. It also created one: people cannot sing together on Zoom because of the lag, Hazan said.

“We found ways to work around this, but singing hymns and traditional spirituals together is one thing we are eager to resume when the time is right,” he said.

Though Christian Life is drawing nearer and nearer to pre-COVID “normal” Ball said the church is still experiencing the effects of what he believes to be the biggest challenge the church faced over the past two years.

“We were not made to do life in isolation,” Ball said. “Humans are a social creation, so not being able to be with other people, I think we are still going to feel the impacts of that a decade later.”

However, Christian Life has created a number of groups to address issues that have been “exacerbated by isolation” including hurting marriages and mental health challenges, Ball said. There is a divorce care group, a grief share group, a group for single moms, one for veterans and others that allow members of the congregation to care for each other.

When asked how these groups have helped to overcome isolation, Ball said, “Ask us in a few years, we’re right in the middle of it.”

The biggest challenge Mechanicsburg Brethren faced through COVID-19, according to Lebo, was dealing with the polarization that occurred around issues like masking and social distancing. Lebo said some people left the church because they didn’t think the church was being cautious enough while others left because they believed the church was too cautious.

“Just trying to navigate that was I think the most difficult,” Lebo said. “In leadership there’s always challenges that come up, but I don’t really recall a time where it felt like whatever decision you made, half the people were going to be unhappy.”

He said it was a challenge he saw many local pastors facing, and one that Mechanicsburg Brethren overcame through candid conversations among the staff and church board.

“What I saw in our staff and our church board was the ability to say we might not agree with each other on how we approach this or that, but we care about each other, we’re committed to the same things, we want to see the church strengthened and we want to see the community strengthened,” Lebo said.

Finding the good

In spite of the challenges, Lebo said good could be found amid the pandemic, although he didn’t want to overstate it. He said COVID-19 revealed the importance of being a part of the church community.

“It’s important that we have a church family that can meet needs, [and] it’s important for us to be able to worship together and celebrate our relationship with Jesus,” Lebo said.

Hazan said Bethel AME saw healing during the global health crisis.

“The COVID pandemic coincided, in it’s first year, with an explosion of interest and concern for what is called the Black Church,” Hazan said. “Because of political division in our country during that season, most mainline pastors had to tread a cautious line. Those pastors would dedicate one Sunday or two to the sin of racism and then move on. We and our sister congregations in the three other historically Black houses of worship in Carlisle didn’t need such maneuvers. We operated under COVID restriction, sure, but our message was free, open and healing during some difficult times for our country.”

Bender said technology allowed the church to connect with the homebound in the community as well as offer a way for anyone to watch services on YouTube and see what they’re all about.

Ball summarized the good Christian Life found in COVID in one word: resiliencey.

Arva said the pandemic led to “people caring for people,” and that she saw good in people recommitting to hope or even finding it in the midst of such challenges for the very first time.

Easter Sunday this year might not look the way it did before the pandemic, or even the way it has the past two years. However, the holiday remains one of celebration, and besides, the word “normal” is a tough one to define anyway.

Maddie Seiler is a news reporter for The Sentinel and cumberlink.com covering Carlisle and Newville. You can contact her at mseiler@cumberlink.com and follow her on Twitter at: @SeilerMadalyn

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.