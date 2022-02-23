5 Questions: New game warden in Cumberland County reflects on past, anticipates future

Rebecca Wolfe grew up in the great outdoors, so it only seemed fitting that she would work there too.

Wolfe, 24, was recently assigned as the game warden for eastern Cumberland County. She began her work there in mid-February after transferring from her previous station in Chester County.

Game wardens are Wildlife Conservation Officers who work for the Pennsylvania Game Commission and enforce the state's laws in regards to wildlife and hunting. Wolfe will also be responsible for administering a variety of programs in the district, which measures about 350 square miles.

Wolfe's duties will include enforcing laws, responding to conflicts and concerns regarding wildlife, education about the conservation, and administration of the Hunter-Trapper Education program in the district.

The Sentinel gave Wolfe an opportunity to share about her previous experience and ponder the work that lies ahead of her.

Q: What brought you to Cumberland County and where were you beforehand?

A: I graduated Ross Leffler School of Conservation in February 2021 after training there for about 50 weeks. The academy consisted of intense physical fitness, firearms training, wildlife identification, study of game laws and regulations and outdoor survival, plus much more. I was initially stationed in southern Chester County, which is near Delaware and Philadelphia County, both very urban districts. I was grateful to finally have a district of my own. Compared to my hometown in the forested mountains, Chester County was very flat and consisted of farm fields and horses. I enjoyed my time there and made a lot of great contacts, both officers and members of the public. The main reason for my transfer into a different district was due to the cost of living in Chester County. For the duration of time that I was stationed there, I was unsuccessful in finding a place to call home. I chose to serve Cumberland County because it is closer to family and the terrain feels more like where I am from. I started here in the beginning of February, and so far I have been spending some time learning the district. There are hundreds of acres to patrol on gamelands and the shooting range stays active. I am quickly realizing that this is a call-heavy district, so even if it is not hunting season, I will stay busy. It is beautiful here and I look forward serving this community.

Q: Why did you want to become a game warden?

A: Growing up, I enjoyed being outdoors. My father would take me fishing and hiking. There is nothing more peaceful than kayaking down a crystal-clear creek or camping up in the mountains. I later became interested in criminal justice and law enforcement. In this line of duty, we are the voice for that which cannot speak itself (wildlife). The combination of the two passions made becoming a state game warden my dream career.

Q: What’s the most rewarding aspect of being a game warden?

A: The most rewarding aspect of being a game warden is serving the public. Being in a heavy call district, we respond to a wide variety of human-wildlife conflicts. For example, it can range from an injured hawk, to a grey squirrel running loose inside of someone’s house, or even a mere sighting of a bear near the city. These situations can be overwhelming to some, but we try to use every opportunity to educate the public and work hard to satisfy those who are concerned. The most rewarding aspect is seeing a person apathetic or fearful of certain wildlife but later grow to understand the significance each species holds in the ecosystem and becoming content living in co-existence with our Pennsylvania wildlife.

Q: What has been your proudest accomplishment since you became a game warden?

A: My proudest moment since becoming a game warden was being a mentor for a women’s pheasant hunt at Pheasant Valley Farm. For some of the girls, it was their first time ever hunting, and for others, it was their first time even shooting a firearm. It was extremely rewarding to watch them safely enjoy their time afield and of course, successfully harvest a few pheasants. … It is a tie between that, and the warm pheasant soup to wrap up the day.

Q: What are you most looking forward to about serving here in Cumberland County?

A: The previous warden who covered Cumberland County was an outstanding officer, so I have pretty large boots to fill. I look forward to ensuring our hunters and trappers are safe in the field, to offer a hand to local wildlife in need, and to offer educational opportunities to share the importance of protecting our Pennsylvania wildlife so that it will last for future generations.

Maddie Seiler is a news reporter for The Sentinel and cumberlink.com covering Carlisle and Newville. You can contact her at mseiler@cumberlink.com and follow her on Twitter at: @SeilerMadalyn

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.