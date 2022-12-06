5 Questions: Mechanicsburg performer dedicates decades of participation in Camp Hill church's annual Christmas production

Rhonda Marsh has a passion for performing, her "church home" Christian Life Assembly in Camp Hill and the annual opportunity to combine the two.

Each year for about 34 Christmas seasons, the Mechanicsburg business owner, voice actor and voiceover artist participates in CLA's Christmas Wonderland production.

The annual event features a brand new production that's typically written by Dan and Karin Baker, a husband and wife duo who serve as the church's dramatic arts pastor and connections director, respectively, Marsh said. Productions include the use of live animals and the occasional snowfall, along with a live nativity, Marsh said.

From Dec. 3 to Dec. 11, the church will put on eight performances of this year's show, titled "A Reason to Sing," a production set in 1895 about a man who experiences a life-altering event but holds on to his reason to sing, said Erin Arva, the church's communications director. Marsh joined nearly 100 actors and hundreds of volunteers, including several families working together, to bring the story to life, she said.

Arva said more than 16,000 tickets have been sold so far, with limited tickets available for purchase online.

The purpose of the production each year is to "share with our community, through the dramatic arts, the message of Jesus’ amazing love," Arva said.

The Sentinel spoke with Marsh for an inside look at "A Reason to Sing," as well as her experience with previous Christian Life Assembly productions.

Q1: What character are you playing and can you tell us a little bit about her?

A: I’m playing the role of Carol Jordan, the sister-in-law of Stephen Beckett, who is our principal protagonist in the story. She’s a single woman who agreed to raise Mr. Beckett’s granddaughter, for reasons that are explained during the course of the show, but she’d like very much to not be single. Carol enjoys being involved in her community, likes to be known as a singer and musician with 'much musical prowess,' and is always eager to let everyone know just how talented she truly is. I will say that she is quite, shall we say, 'colorful.'

Q2: How have you prepared for the role, and what has practice looked like for you?

A: I happen to have a 40-year background in theater and the performing arts, so I’ve definitely developed a method of trying to create or build a background for the character that isn’t necessarily written into the script. For instance, what might Carol Jordan’s life have looked like before she agreed to take care of her niece? What sort of inner life or dialogue does she have with herself on a daily basis? What are her hopes and dreams? Finding the motivation of the characters that I play is really fun, and it’s all part of the process as we move into rehearsals in the very early stages. Most of the time the characters reveal more of themselves as time goes by and rehearsals take shape.

Q3: How did you originally get involved in this production?

A: I was living out of state for a short time the year that Christmas Wonderland made it’s debut, but because CLA was my home church I came back often to sing. I was asked to come and sing a couple of songs before the show began, which was something that the initial productions always included. As soon as we moved back a couple of years later, I was excited to be able to join the cast on a regular basis.

Q4: Why have you continued to participate in this production?

A: My answer to that is sort of multifaceted. First and foremost, I continue to be involved with these productions because it’s a way to serve both my church family and the surrounding community in an area of ministry that marries my love of the arts with my desire to share the love of Jesus with those who may not know even know what it means to have a personal relationship with Christ.

Q5: What is your favorite aspect of your involvement in this show and what keeps you performing in it?

A: Wow, you ask the hard questions. I don’t know if I can identify one favorite thing, but I love the time spent with my fellow castmates and production teams as we all work toward the same goal; to create a high-quality, entertaining show with excellence, balanced by a heart to serve and worship God through giving our time and talents.