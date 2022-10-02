5 Questions: Fire companies on East, West Shores spark friendly competition over shared need for volunteers

The East and West Shores of the Susquehanna River are no strangers to competition.

From food to entertainment, the friendly rivals remain on a constant quest for bragging rights, and now they're competing for a cause: increased volunteer firefighter recruitment.

Last spring, Capital Region Firefighter launched a voluntary recruitment campaign with a $2.2 million grant the Capital Region Council of Governments received from the Federal Emergency Management Agency. This united nearly two dozen volunteer fire companies in the Capital Area Region composed of the East and West Shores.

On Sept. 12, the campaign kicked off a friendly competition between the opposing shores to determine which one "reigns supreme" when it comes to recruitment, Capital Region Firefighter said. Each shore will track the amount of inquiries it receives through the end of the year. Inquiries can be filled out online at www.CapitalRegionFirefighter.org/contact or on the campaign's Facebook page, and the shore that receives the most will win.

Companies on both shores will provide free training and gear for new recruits and will build momentum for the campaign through open houses, exhibits at community events and recruitment ads on local sports networks and social media, Capital Region Firefighter said.

Aside from the desire to win, both shores share other commonalities: ongoing calls and a need for volunteers.

Capital Region Firefighter said the issue isn't isolated to Pennsylvania's Capital Region; its visible across the state and nation.

A Dec. 25 article by the Associated Press said the United States reached a nearly 40-year low of 682,600 volunteer firefighters in 2017 according to the National Volunteer Fire Council. The article said this rose to 745,000 the following year, but over the last 30 years, an increase in emergency medical calls has caused the call volume to triple.

Many departments are also in need of emergency medical technicians, fire police and junior firefighters, as well as volunteers to assist with administration, according to the group.

The Sentinel spoke with New Kingstown Fire Chief Curtis Hall of the West Shore and Chief Bob Rusbatch of Dauphin Middle Paxton Fire Company on the East Shore for their takes on the competition as well as the need for volunteers.

Q: Which fire companies are participating on your shore?

Hall: New Kingstown, Union Fire Company, Monroe Fire Company, Silver Spring, Hampden, West Shore Bureau of Fire, East Pennsboro, Camp Hill, Carlisle Fire Rescue Services, Lisburn, Lower Allen, Upper Allen, New Cumberland

Rusbatch: Dauphin Middle Paxton Fire Company, Progress and Rescue Fire Companies in Susquehanna Township, all [four] Swatara Township Fire and Rescue Companies, South Hanover Township Fire Company and Annville Fire Company

Q: How has the need for volunteer firefighters impacted your region, and how has that need changed in recent years?

Hall: The need for volunteers in our region has changed much in the past several years; we've struggled to gain new members across the board (juniors, firefighters, and fire police); we have seen a drastic increase in junior members (age 14-17) over the past year though. Getting young men and women interested is a challenge with all other opportunities available to them now.

Rusbatch: With the decrease in volunteers over the years many fire companies have decreased in the number of volunteers. This is due to people and families becoming more involved in family activities, school organizations, or just recently due to COVID not wanting to be around other people. Many fire companies are responding with 2 or 3 members on fire apparatus, not enough members to hold positions within the fire company (administrative and fire officer positions), members having to spend more time away from families, and lack of members to assist in fundraising activities. In my company, when I joined 20 years ago, we had close to 30 active members to assist in all functions of the company. Now we have about 11 active members who respond on calls, do fund raising, and are holding administrative and fire officer positions. This is common among all fire companies both East and West Shore.

Q: Why is this competition, and it’s overall purpose of recruitment, important to your shore?

Hall: Competition among fire companies has always been there, dating back to the early years of the volunteer fire service; these days it's not so much a competition but more of a sense of camaraderie and in may cases pride.

Rusbatch: The competition is more of a challenge among the 22 fire companies for a moral purpose for me. It challenges the members to take pride in their performance. There are less companies participating on the East Shore compared to the West. We on the East Shore are the underdogs. We need to have a stronger outcome than the West. This will prove who has the stronger draw for volunteers.

Q: What strategies and assets do you have for your respective side?

Hall: No real strategies; we will use the marketing campaign, promote that, and see where everything falls.

Rusbatch: [Our] strategy is to keep publicizing the need for volunteers through the use social media, community news articles and television. Inform the public of the service we give for free compared to a paid fire department cost wise.

Q: Who is going to win?

Hall: I'd love to say the West Shore obviously, but if each fire company gains just one or two members it is a win for all of us.

Rusbatch: Preferably the East Shore, but as long as every company gets volunteers, we are all winners.