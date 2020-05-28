Commonwealth Court upholds decision against West Pennsboro warehouse rezoning

Allen Distribution’s key arguments, Cannon wrote, were the fact that the nearby Allen Road corridor contains 28 million square feet of warehousing — either existing or under development — and that the land-use map from the Western Cumberland Council of Governments, of which West Pennsboro is a part, shows the area as future industrial development.

But there are issues with this argument that the Commonwealth Court ultimately found credible.

Firstly, court precedents indicate that just because a piece of property borders another property of a particular zoning does not mean that property de-facto qualifies for the adjacent zoning.

Secondly, the farm tracts at issue border residential uses, and the proposed warehouse site is separated from the nearest of the existing Allen Road warehouses by Meadowbrook Road.

“We cannot attribute more significance to the use of more distant properties than those properties adjacent to the subject properties,” Cannon wrote, agreeing with Wolf’s argument that spot zoning “would have nothing to do with a spot or an island if the use of non-adjacent properties was more relevant than the adjacent properties.”