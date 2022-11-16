Commission warns of deaths associated with bounce house, electric skateboard

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission on Wednesday issued warnings regarding a bounce house and a self-balancing electric skateboard after receiving reports of deaths and serious injuries associated with their use.

The commission said the issue with the My Bouncer Little Castle bounce house lies with the interior hoop. It reported that a 4-year-old boy was found with the hoop around his neck. The hoop had reportedly become entangled and twisted, constricting the boy's airway and resulting in his death.

Another child was also reportedly entrapped in the hoop, but he was not injured, according to the commission. The hoops were later tested and failed to meet the voluntary standard intended to reduce the risk of accidental head or neck entrapment in inflatable play devices.

The bounce house was sold on Amazon, eBay, Sears and other online retailers since at least April 2013 under the name "My Bouncer Little Castle" or similar name.

The commission urges consumers not to purchase or sell these bounce houses and to dispose of them.

The commission also issued a warning regarding Future Motion's Onewheel self-balancing electric skateboards, though the company issued a statement saying the commission's claims were alarmist and unjustified.

The commission said they found that the skateboards can cause the rider to be ejected from the device, which can result in serious injury or death. There have been at least four reported deaths between 2019 and 2021, as well as multiple reports of serious injuries after the device suddenly stopped while in motion.

The reported deaths resulted from head trauma, according to the commission, and injuries included traumatic brain injury, concussion, paralysis, upper-body fractures, lower-body fractures and ligament damage.

The warning is for all Onewheel models, including Onewheel+, Onewheel+ XR, Onewheel Pint, Onewheel Pint X and Onewheel GT. They have been sold since 2014 and the company's website and by authorized independent dealers nationwide.

Future Motion on Wednesday said its Onewheel skateboards are safe when operated following "common-sense" safe riding practices, and that they "strongly disagree" with the commission's claims.

The company said it has evaluated the boards where the riders claimed it suddenly stopped and that they didn't find any underlying technical issue with the board. It also argued that all board and recreational sports carry inherent risks of crashes and injury, and that they encourage riders to wear safety gear.

The commission said Future Motion has refused to agree to an "acceptable recall" of the product, though the commission is still continuing to pursue a recall for consumers.

So far, the only recall that Future Motion has made was in August regarding footpads on the Onewheel GT skateboard that failed to disengage when the rider dismounted. The company admitted to receiving 813 reports of incidents, but the recall only offered a free replacement footpad.

The commission said those who have already purchased the skateboard should not use it, and reports of any dangerous product can be made at www.SaferProducts.gov.