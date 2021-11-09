Comcast Xfinity outage affecting internet, phone service

News outlets from across the country are reporting widespread outages with Comcast Xfinity services.
The Philadelphia Inquirer reported users across Philadelphia and New Jersey are reporting outages Tuesday morning, which follows widespread outage reports in and around San Francisco Monday morning.
Cumberland County consumers have also reported Comcast outages, and CBS Philly reported that the outage is affecting both internet and phone service.
Comcast has not officially reported the reason for the outage.