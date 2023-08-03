God sent his prophet Samuel to a man named Jesse to anoint one of his seven sons to be Israel’s next king. When Samuel saw Eliab, the eldest, he thought, “Surely the Lord’s anointed is before him.”

But the Lord said to Samuel, “Do not look on his appearance or on the height of his stature, because I have rejected him. For the Lord sees not as man sees: man looks on the outward appearance, but the Lord looks on the heart.”

Each of Jesse’s sons was brought before Samuel, but the new king was not among them. When asked if these were all his sons, Jesse replied,

“Their remains yet the youngest, but behold he is keeping the sheep.”

Evidently, Jesse hadn’t even considered bringing David with him, but David was God’s chosen. When Samuel anointed him, ”the Spirit of the Lord rushed upon David from that day forward.” (I Samuel 16:1-13)

None of us can know the heart of another, but God and only God knows what is in every heart. And only God knows the end from the beginning. God alone knows how He will use people and what He will make of them.

So we find that God may choose from the most unexpected places.

What did God do when He began a race through which the Messiah (Christ) would come? He started with Abraham from a family of idol worshippers in Mesopotamia. (Joshua 24:2,14)

When He wanted a Hebrew prime minister for Egypt, God took Joseph from Pharaoh’s prison. (Genesis 41:14, 38-44)

Moses was a shepherd in the desert of Midian when God called him to go to Pharaoh to deliver Israel from slavery. (Exodus 3:1,2)

God called disciples when they were fishermen and tax collectors. (Mark 1:16-20; 2:13,14)

He called Paul while he was violently persecuting Christians. (Acts 9)

God does the unexpected and uses unexpected people to bring to pass His purposes. He chose a prostitute to rescue the two spies in Jericho

(Joshua 2). Rahab later gave birth to Boaz whose son’s mother (Ruth) had been a pagan Moabite. Both of these women were ancestors of Jesus.

Whom did God choose to give birth to Jesus? A poor young virgin in the despised town of Nazareth in Galilee.

God sums it up in Isaiah 55:8,9: “For my thoughts are not your thoughts, neither are your ways, my ways, declares the Lord. For as the heavens are higher than the earth, so are my ways higher than your ways and my thoughts than your thoughts.”

Paul tells Christians in Corinth to look around at each other. “For consider your calling, brothers: not many of you were wise according to worldly standards, not many were powerful, not many were of noble birth. But God chose what is foolish in the world to shame the wise; God chose what is weak in the world to shame the strong; God chose what is low and despised in the world, even things that are not, to bring to nothing things that are … .”

Then he tells us why He does this. “So that no human being might boast in the presence of God. And because of Him you are in Christ Jesus.” (Not because we were wiser, more powerful, or who our parents were)

Jesus Christ “has become our wisdom, righteousness, sanctification and redemption.”

So “Let those who boast, boast in the Lord.” (1 Corinthians 1:26-31)

Christian brothers and sisters, don’t think you have to have great gifts or be important in the eyes of others to serve the Lord well. Don’t seek greatness for yourself. Knowing a Savior who loves us and gave Himself for us is enough to enable us to obey and serve Him with joy.