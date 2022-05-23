Colony House closes its doors in Mechanicsburg as building built in 1900 goes up for sale

Downtown Mechanicsburg lost a community cornerstone last week with the closing of the Colony House Restaurant, a longstanding favorite for generations of locals.

After nearly 32 years of operating at 125 W. Main St., married owners Tom and Anna Mallios closed the business for good May 14, putting up their feet in retirement.

“It was time,” Tom Mallios said this week, “We just decided to retire, that’s all. We’ve been doing this for 32 years. I’m 61 years old now. I’ve been working in restaurants since I was 14.”

The three-story Colony House building owned by the Mallioses was listed for sale this month by Tom’s cousin, Constantinos “Charlie” Mallios, of Alpha State Realty in Carlisle. The 11,558-square-foot property is priced at $1.075 million and includes a 110-seat restaurant, kitchen, 18 boarding rooms and a hotel liquor license, according to Rebecca Yearick, community and business development manager/communications manager for Housing & Redevelopment Authorities of Cumberland County.

Although the 1900 building’s first-floor restaurant remains closed until new ownership, Tom Mallios said that he will continue leasing 18 tenant rooms in the building’s upper floors for now.

“I still own the property until I find the right owner to take over. I have all 18 rooms there filled with tenants right now,” he said.

The Mallios opened the remodeled Colony House on West Main Street in 1990 at the former site of the Paradise, where Tom Mallios had worked since 1983, he said. Since then, locals came to know Colony House for its chicken pot pie served on Wednesdays and homemade Greek food.

“My favorite part of doing the business was meeting all the people who came in, making homemade food and taking care of our customers,” Tom Mallios said.

Many of Colony House customers were regulars, he said, and client loyalty often carried through generations of families.

Jeff Palm, Mechanicsburg Chamber of Commerce’s executive director, said he first visited Colony House as the guest of Mechanicsburg Mayor Jack Ritter when arriving in town 15 years ago.

“Colony House was a major player on Main Street,” Palm said. “It was a regular stop for numerous people. You could see a lot of the same people there on the same days. It was consistent. If you went there three years later than the last time, you could still count on it being the same.”

“Colony House was always one of my ‘regular meeting places’ to connect with others and do a little business," Yearick said. "It was not unlike (NBC television series) ‘Cheers,’ the place ‘where everybody knows your name,’ even if they didn’t. Warm, welcoming and breakfast all day and all night. Can’t beat that.”

Although maintaining the restaurant over the years involved the usual “ups and downs” of business, such a two-month state pandemic order shutdown in 2020, Tom Mallios said he’s kept faith with his homespun mantra, “Perseverance is the mother of good luck.”

“I thank all of our loyal customers for their support in the 32 years we’ve been in service,” he said.

