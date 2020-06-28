Collective effort makes sure summer camps go on in the Carlisle area

“We’re adjusting, but we’re also learning from a lot of camps as they’ve already opened up,” Varner said.

Changing locations

SPY is one of those camps. Its full-day, seven-week camp for children started on June 15.

Leaders of the program, typically held at St. John’s Episcopal Church on the Square, knew the county would have to be in yellow for the program to happen, but they also knew they would be restricted to a group of 25.

“That really prohibited us from having 75 campers at one spot. At that point, we actually were planning to not have it. We didn’t think it would be possible,” Som said

But the community stepped up to offer a way to split the campers into four groups. Second Presbyterian Church and First United Church of Christ offered the use of their buildings, and New Life Community Church offered space at its locations in Carlisle and Mount Holly Springs.

Additional funding came from the United Way and the Partnership for Better Health to cover the approximately $20,000 in extra expenses for staffing and supplies. Combined with added support from the community, organizers were able to make sure the program, which is free to students, could continue.