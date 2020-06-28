Collective effort makes sure summer camps go on in the Carlisle area

Directors of summer camp programs had an easy answer when the COVID-19 pandemic threw their plans into a tailspin.
“The easy thing would have been to just cancel it. That would have been easy,” said Becky Richeson, executive director of Carlisle Arts Learning Center. “Moving forward has been a really hard decision, but I’m glad we did.”
Making sure the camps happened this summer took a lot of planning, a willingness to make significant changes to their programs and the combined efforts of a new task force.
Task force
The Youth Summer Care Task Force grew out of the work of Carlisle Community Action Network, a group of leaders in education, government and nonprofit organizations that has been working to solve issues stemming from the coronavirus pandemic.
The task force believed that the coronavirus represented a crisis in child care, especially if parents were to be called back to work and child care or summer camps were closed, said Jeff Gibelius, pastor of Second Presbyterian Church, who was charged with convening the task force.
Twenty people involved in summer programs and child care in the Carlisle area met via Zoom on a weekly basis to prepare for the summer season.
The programs faced a number of unknowns, and each thought they would have to find the answers on their own. Instead, they were able to share ideas and information about the standards for camps and other programs, share leads on supplies and learn from each other, Gibelius said.
“The group really came together, figured out the regulations, figured out how to move forward,” said Lindsay Varner, community outreach director of the Cumberland County Historical Society.
There was also an element of group therapy in the task force meetings.
“It’s overwhelming, and it’s a huge level of responsibility. Knowing that there were other people going through it and you can support each other was a huge weight off the shoulders,” said Jeanna Som, executive director of Summer Program for Youth, or SPY.
The task force also worked to secure United Way funding to underwrite a group purchase of personal protective equipment and cleaning supplies for the camps at a discounted rate.
Given how the historical society’s budget had already taken a hit due to coronavirus, Varner said purchasing cleaning supplies on their own would not have been feasible.
“I think those types of things are definitely flying under the radar, but they’re so incredibly vital. I don’t know how we would have been able to purchase everything that we needed for our summer camps for kids without that group,” Varner said.
Varner said education curator Matthew March created a virtual experience for the first camps the historical society holds in June. These early season camps are for younger children and include a number of hands-on activities. Camps for older children will start in July.
“We’re adjusting, but we’re also learning from a lot of camps as they’ve already opened up,” Varner said.
Changing locations
SPY is one of those camps. Its full-day, seven-week camp for children started on June 15.
Leaders of the program, typically held at St. John’s Episcopal Church on the Square, knew the county would have to be in yellow for the program to happen, but they also knew they would be restricted to a group of 25.
“That really prohibited us from having 75 campers at one spot. At that point, we actually were planning to not have it. We didn’t think it would be possible,” Som said
But the community stepped up to offer a way to split the campers into four groups. Second Presbyterian Church and First United Church of Christ offered the use of their buildings, and New Life Community Church offered space at its locations in Carlisle and Mount Holly Springs.
Additional funding came from the United Way and the Partnership for Better Health to cover the approximately $20,000 in extra expenses for staffing and supplies. Combined with added support from the community, organizers were able to make sure the program, which is free to students, could continue.
Across the different camps, similar steps are being taken to reduce the risk of spreading the virus. Temperature checks and health questionnaires are common. Camps have added staff and set procedures for dropping off and picking up children. The number of attendees has been limited and clear disinfection guidelines are in place.
The signs of social distancing are everywhere.
At SPY, a large circle on the floor has a line marked every six feet so the campers know where to stand. Every child has their own carpet square and yoga mat for activities and pool noodles help to give them a visual reminder of proper spacing.
CALC has added tables and a tent has been put in place to allow for more flexibility for campers’ work areas as it provides a mix of online and in person programming.
CALC went online with free programs and art activities within three days of the state’s shutdown order, determined to make sure people had an outlet through art, Richeson said.
A handful of the summer camps were switched over to Zoom, including some — like cooking and baking classes — that would normally not be able to be done in the building. Most of CALC’s camps, however, are planned to run in person.
“People are really understanding that kids have been out of school and away from friends for months. It’s important that they start making those connections again and have an in-person enrichment opportunity,” Richeson said.
Richeson said the camps, which started June 8, have been going well. Parents are grateful that summer camps are open and are letting camp directors know that the children really craved connection and enrichment.
“The arts are critical in moving a community forward and getting a community through a crisis together,” she said. “They can play a really positive and important role in people’s mental and social and emotional health.”
Not all summer programs decided to hold events in person.
Melissa Killinger, youth services coordinator at Bosler Memorial Library, said the Summer Quest, the library’s annual summer reading program, usually brings people into the library for special programming and sends library staff into the community for programming at outreach sites. This year, both have gone to online formats including YouTube, Facebook and GoToMeeting.
Killinger said the programming builds on what the library learned this spring when it quickly shifted its storytime programs to an online format to keep young readers engaged.
“When we were all stuck at home, we had to use the books, basically, that we had at hand. Now, we’re able to start exploring some other things as we’re adding in some other elements to beef them up a little bit, but still keep them short,” she said.
During the stay at home order, the library applied for, and received, a $2,000 grant from the Pennsylvania Humanities Council to develop “Historic Carlisle for Kids.”
Killinger said parents can reserve a kit that includes a Samsung tablet loaded with a program that includes historic photographs, videos from reenactors and other elements to explore historic sites downtown during a 15, 30 or 45-minute walk.
Looking ahead
Some of the adjustments camps made in response to the pandemic have potential to live on. Setting up four locations gave SPY leaders a roadmap to potential growth.
“As we’re figuring out how to administer multiple sites, we’re looking to the future and thinking, OK, this is a great way to expand our program,” Som said.
The task force itself will also live on.
Prior to this experience, there was no network for leaders of summer programs in Carlisle, Gibelius said. Now, with the communication established through the network, the directors can compare calendars and programming to find when and where youths are underserved as it plans for the future.
“There was an urgency to say we’ve got to make sure these kids have a safe, supervised, enriched summer,” he said. “I feel like that’s what we’ve provided.”
Email Tammie at tgitt@cumberlink.com. Follow her on Twitter @TammieGitt.
