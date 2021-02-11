Colleagues remember Robin Scaer as driving force for social good in Carlisle

When Robin Scaer decided in 2014 to turn her volunteer work into a full-time job, it wasn’t just a change for her, it was also a blast of energy into Carlisle’s nonprofit community.
Scaer, who died Feb. 3 at the age of 52 after battling cancer, was remembered by her colleagues as someone who transformed the nature of social justice work and community advocacy in the region during her tenure as executive director of YWCA Carlisle.
Having been a board member at the YWCA Harrisburg “really catapulted me into my next career move,” Scaer told The Sentinel in 2019. That move further catapulted Carlisle forward, her colleagues said.
“There are very few people in this world who see things from a systemic point of view. Robin could, and she brought that to all of these collaborations,” said Ann Pehle, president of the AAUW Carlisle. “She was very good at bringing these societal issues to a level of action.”
“She really very quickly made her mark in the greater Carlisle community,” said Becca Raley, executive director of the Partnership for Better Health. “She was able to speak to social justice and racial justice issues in such a compelling way that brought people together and got our community moving on the right path.”
“She was someone who we all believed in, wanted to be with, wanted to march alongside,” Raley said. “She had just infinite kindness and integrity and ability to stand up and help people advocate for themselves.”
Scaer served as the head of YWCA Carlisle for five years, stepping down in the fall of 2019 after her liver cancer diagnosis. But despite her comparatively short tenure, Scaer’s colleagues credited her with vaulting the Carlisle area’s nonprofits into a more proactive approach to race and gender issues.
“For being there not a very long time, she really left her mark,” said Michelle Crowley, president of the Carlisle Area Chamber of Commerce. “Our service organizations need forward-thinking leaders, and she was one who could really do it.”
The YWCA’s core service has long been its support system for sexual assault victims, including the rape crisis hotline, legal advocacy and more. Under Scaer’s tenure, the YWCA extended its programming toward the broader mission of empowering women and girls and combating racism.
Scaer didn’t just organize these efforts behind the scenes, she spoke frequently and publicly at community events, often on the topics of helping disadvantaged youths and promoting equality. Many of her colleagues specifically recalled her fiery speech at Carlisle’s 2019 Womens’ March on the Square.
Scaer had “the passion to stand in front of a crowd and speak about things she knew in her heart were right and just and true,” said Brianne Giffin, YWCA Carlisle’s board president. “She led a powerful group of women because she believed in the power of women.”
The YWCA’s growth under Scaer was largely in the area of youth programming, ranging from pre-kindergarten socialization groups to conferences and workshops for older students helping them to navigate issues of racial equality and gender inclusion.
The organization also began providing camps and after-school programs at Grandview Court, the public housing facility on the north side of Carlisle, near the YWCA’s G Street headquarters. A partnership with the Carlisle Arts Learning Center provided art and photography projects that centered on helping girls break through gender barriers.
“Robin felt really strongly about providing that program for the girls so they could grow and develop their own sense of self and feel empowered as a young woman to discover who they wanted to become and who they wanted to be,” said Maddie Young, the current executive director of YWCA Carlisle.
Young knew Scaer long before she was named as her replacement; Young had been CEO of the region’s Big Brothers Big Sisters, and both were active in Rotary Club.
“My introduction to her was when she said ‘hey, come sit at our table because we’re the fun table,’” at a Rotary meeting, Young said. “She was just a very engaging person. We would bounce ideas off each other for programming, because we both worked with youth.”
Many of Scaer’s colleagues said it was difficult not to form a friendship with her while working together.
“She was a great sounding board for me, a great friend,” said Safronia Perry, executive director of Hope Station, a community nonprofit in Carlisle that also confronts issues of racism and poverty and often collaborates on programs with the YWCA.
In 2017, Perry had assumed leadership at Hope Station from the late Jim Washington, and Scaer was a crucial source of support, Perry said.
“To do this work, you have to be someone who believes in people and have to want to be there because you want to help your community,” Perry said. “You support people, and that’s what she did. I believe she was able to do the work because she absolutely believed in it.”
“She made people feel good about themselves, and that’s a unique quality that not everybody can do,” said Lucy Zander, executive director of the United Way of Carlisle and Cumberland County.
“She was one of those people that made people feel important,” Zander said. “No matter who she was talking to, she wanted the best for that person.”
Scaer frequently sought funding through the United Way for the YWCA’s initiatives. Her deep understanding and ambition shone through in her proposals, Zander said.
“She approached those from a new lens and made changes that she thought would move the organization forward, and she wasn’t shy about doing that, about digging her hands in to do the hard work,” Zander said.
Scaer continued to do volunteer service work even outside the YWCA, being active in Rotary and other organizations.
“She was so easy to connect with, and just fun to be around,” said Justin Doty, president of the Carlisle Rotary Club. “She had energy, and people feed off that energy when you bring it to the table.”
Scaer also grew the YWCA’s fundraising base through events such as the Queen of the Green golf tournament, where Doty was recruited as a cart driver.
“She would dress up like the Queen of England and stay out there on a 90 degree day, and stay in character the whole event,” Doty said.
The fact that Scaer could be so diligent in her thought and planning, but also so fun to be around, is what drove her success in expanding and improving Carlisle nonprofit community, her peers said.
“She was a great thought partner,” Pehle said, and on top of that “she was just a lot of fun. Her smile, her enthusiasm, she just created a great atmosphere.”
