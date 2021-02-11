Colleagues remember Robin Scaer as driving force for social good in Carlisle

When Robin Scaer decided in 2014 to turn her volunteer work into a full-time job, it wasn’t just a change for her, it was also a blast of energy into Carlisle’s nonprofit community.

Scaer, who died Feb. 3 at the age of 52 after battling cancer, was remembered by her colleagues as someone who transformed the nature of social justice work and community advocacy in the region during her tenure as executive director of YWCA Carlisle.

Having been a board member at the YWCA Harrisburg “really catapulted me into my next career move,” Scaer told The Sentinel in 2019. That move further catapulted Carlisle forward, her colleagues said.

“There are very few people in this world who see things from a systemic point of view. Robin could, and she brought that to all of these collaborations,” said Ann Pehle, president of the AAUW Carlisle. “She was very good at bringing these societal issues to a level of action.”

“She really very quickly made her mark in the greater Carlisle community,” said Becca Raley, executive director of the Partnership for Better Health. “She was able to speak to social justice and racial justice issues in such a compelling way that brought people together and got our community moving on the right path.”