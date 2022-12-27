Cold snap for Christmas leads to busy weekend for Cumberland County firefighters

High winds, frigid temperatures and holiday travelers combined to make Christmas weekend an extra busy affair for firefighters throughout Cumberland County.

A winter storm swept across the U.S. Friday through Sunday, with a bomb cyclone — when atmospheric pressure drops very quickly in a strong storm — causing a 40 degree drop in temperatures during the day Friday and winds gusting up to 50 mph across the county.

The frigid temperatures and high winds showed in the number of times fire crews were dispatched to scenes over the weekend, including more than 60 calls reported by the Cumberland County 911 center Friday. Those calls included a few structure fires, multiple automatic alarms for frozen pipes and repeated calls for trees or wires down.

New Kingstown Fire Company reported that it responded to 14 calls over the holiday weekend, with five each on Friday and Saturday, including a mobile home fire.

"We can't say enough about the men and women responding to these incidents or covering the station to ensure staffed rigs go on the street and for everything else that gets accomplished after the calls cleaning up, washing rigs and the daily chores," the station posted on its Facebook page.

“We’re always busy, especially when the first cold snap comes in," said Ron Hamilton, emergency services co-administrator for South Middleton Township. “We do get these calls in the winter. Everyone is firing up their heating systems.”

That can mean fires, or in the case of Tuesday morning, furnace malfunctions.

Mechanicsburg Fire Chief Gary Neff talked after his crews cleared the scene of a smoking furnace that was initially mistaken as a house fire. Even as he spoke, two other fire crews were aiding York County departments in a Fairview Township house fire, and Carlisle's fire crews were called out to handle a case of flooding.

“When the temperature goes into the single digits, there’s the line in the sand where you just start experiencing calls. It’s multiple calls at a time," Neff said. “We’ve had multiple calls today. We’re burning though our energy, gear and equipment.”

Fire crews were dispatched to a variety of incidents, including those on Friday when high winds knocked down numerous wires or trees across the county. Though firefighters will close the road and contact the power service provider to handle live wires, they can cut smaller branches of trees to clear roads of debris.

Municipalities are called when larger trees fall across roads.

This weekend for Hamilton, though, most of the calls he saw were for broken pipes after temperatures dropped into the single digits Friday and Saturday with wind chills of negative 10 or lower in the county.

“In South Middleton, I didn’t even count them all, but we had at least 10 calls for broken pipes," he said. “I haven’t experienced that kind of cold in a long time, and neither have some of the businesses. Some of these calls were at new buildings.”

Among the places they responded were motels and hotels in the township, and Hamilton said that in one case, they had to order the closure of one of them because the burst pipes had affected the sprinkler system and domestic water line connecting visitors to showers, toilets and sinks.

He said some new businesses didn't have heating in areas of the building, but that had gone unnoticed until the cold snap tested the limits of those pipes.

Citizen's Fire Company crews will stay at the scene where they're needed — sometimes for hours if a homeowner has no help with getting the water out of the home, especially with plumbers not on standby over the weekend or over a holiday.

“We help any way we can, within reason," Hamilton said. "These days, we get out as soon as we can because there seem to be more calls coming.”

Though there were more calls, there were fewer firefighters staffing the stations this past weekend due to the Christmas holiday.

Most of the fire departments in Cumberland County are volunteer companies, which means a number of firefighters were being called away from Christmas holiday plans with families to handle the calls.

Though firefighters can't help when they get called out, both Neff and Hamilton said they do what they can to protect them while they're outdoors in sub-zero temperatures.

“We protect our guys, and they’re prepared for it," Hamilton said. "Their gear is insulated so it protects them from both high and low temperatures.”

Both said that firefighters will carry extra, dry clothing in case they need to change into something after battling a house fire. The cab of the fire engines will keep firefighters warm on a rotating shift out of the cold, and Hamilton said he'll seek out hot drinks and food for the first responders, some of which are donated by area businesses.

It's all part of a plan that Neff said the fire department reviews every year to stay prepared for operating in winter weather.

“We review cold weather emergencies, not only to serve the community and their needs, but also our needs. We check on each other," he said.

They said communication is key, whether checking another firefighter for exposed skin or frostbite or working with other fire companies for mutual aid and stand-by while they are called to what could be a prolonged incident.

“Everybody relies on each other," Neff said.

