Closings announced for Wednesday

These schedule changes have been announced in Cumberland County for Wednesday.
- Carlisle Meals on Wheels, closed
- Cumberland County Senior Centers, closed
These schedule changes have been announced in Cumberland County for Wednesday.
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
Named for its founder, Amelia Steele Given, the Amelia S. Givin library was unique in its time because it was a free public library when most others required subscriptions.
Five adults and four children were displaced after a fire destroyed an apartment building on North Frederick Street in Mechanicsburg Monday night.
Over three days, Amy Kruleski made numerous phone calls to two people, pretending to be a family member and claiming to have been kidnapped.
The multivehicle crash on Interstate 81 southbound at Exit 45 has been cleared, according to PennDOT.
"Just like any volunteer department, we had a lot of pride in being a volunteer department," Silver Spring Community Fire Co. Chief Benjamin McDonald said. "So that decision to transition into a combination department was not easy for us, but we felt that it was something necessary."
Today's Sentinel police log includes the theft of a wallet and use of a stolen debit card in Carlisle.
Today's Sentinel police log includes package thefts in Lower Allen and an assault and police pursuit in Perry County.
For Kevin J. O’Donnell Jr., public service rests within the DNA of his family tree.
Today's Sentinel police log includes a theft in Lower Allen in which an unknown man faked a heart attack.
Today's Sentinel police log includes a stolen vehicle and assault arrests in Perry County.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.