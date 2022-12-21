Closed since 2018, historic Hertzler Bridge reopens to traffic in Cumberland County

Hertzler Bridge in West Pennsboro Township re-opened to traffic Tuesday after being closed for repairs due to damage from a car crash in 2018.

Cumberland County officials said in a news release that the rehabilitation project included repair, replacement and refurbishment of the damaged trusses, stone masonry abutment and wingwalls, main truss bearings, retrofitting of the deteriorated steel connections, steel stringer and floor beams.

The total allocation for the project was more than $1.5 million. Kinsley Construction, of York, was the construction contractor, and Herbert, Rowland and Grubic is the county’s bridge engineer and designer of the project.

“We are happy to rehabilitate this historic bridge and make it safer for residents by replacing deteriorated steel components, installing new guide rails and painting the entire structure to protect it from the elements,” Cumberland County Planning Director Kirk Stoner said. “The work on the bridge began in March and we were able to complete all the repairs in nine months.”

The historic steel truss bridge on Creek Road spans 216 feet and crosses the Conodoguinet Creek in West Pennsboro and Lower Frankford Townships, county officials said in a news release. The bridge sees an average daily traffic rate of 460 vehicles and is weight posted to eight tons.

Hertzler Bridge was built in 1896 by the Pittsburgh Bridge Co. The original steel beams still bear the name of Carnegie, who owned Carnegie Steel Co. of Pittsburgh.

County officials said the rehabilitation project is the final project in Cumberland County’s Bridge Capital Improvement Plan that delivered over $40 million worth of replacement or repairs on the county’s stock of 28 bridges in just over 6 years. The primary funding source is the $5 per vehicle registration fee that the county approved in 2015.

These fees generate approximately $1.1 million a year and allow the county to address bridge needs without increasing property taxes. The funds generated from the vehicle registration fee cannot be used for the County General Fund and are designated for roadways and bridges.