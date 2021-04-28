 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Claremont staffer tests positive for COVID-19; visitation closed
0 comments
editor's pick alert top story

Claremont staffer tests positive for COVID-19; visitation closed

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Claremont Nursing

Claremont Nursing & Rehabilitation Center, 1000 Claremont Road in Middlesex Township

 Jason Malmont, The Sentinel

Claremont Nursing & Rehabilitation Center reported Wednesday that a staff member tested positive for COVID-19.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Cumberland County, which owns the Carlisle area nursing home, said the employee is quarantining at home until a negative test comes back. Universal testing for all residents and employees will begin Monday, and will be directed by a Department of Health epidemiologist.

The county said it has notified all residents and their families, as well as employees, and visitation has ceased for the safety of those living and working at the nursing home. Only compassionate care visits and end-of-life care will be permitted.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Fed keeps key rate near zero to bolster economy

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News