Claremont staffer tests positive for COVID-19; visitation closed

Cumberland County, which owns the Carlisle area nursing home, said the employee is quarantining at home until a negative test comes back. Universal testing for all residents and employees will begin Monday, and will be directed by a Department of Health epidemiologist.

The county said it has notified all residents and their families, as well as employees, and visitation has ceased for the safety of those living and working at the nursing home. Only compassionate care visits and end-of-life care will be permitted.