 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Claremont sees nine more COVID-19 deaths; nursing home toll countywide at 166
alert top story

Claremont sees nine more COVID-19 deaths; nursing home toll countywide at 166

{{featured_button_text}}
Claremont Nursing

Claremont Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Middlesex Township closed to visitation this month due to a rising number of COVID-19 cases in residents and staff.

 Jason Malmont, The Sentinel

Cumberland County has reported an additional nine deaths among residents due to COVID-19 at Claremont Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, bringing the total death toll at the county-owned nursing home to 29.

Claremont has now seen a total of 100 COVID-19 cases among residents and 60 among staff members since the pandemic hit in the spring. Of those, 98 resident positives and 48 staff positives have occurred in the last six weeks.

The county resumed mass weekly testing at Claremont on Nov. 5, as high test positivity rates in the county as a whole indicated more intense spread.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Since then, the county’s average number of new cases per day has skyrocketed to over 200 cases during parts of early December.

Pennsylvania Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine has continued to stress that limiting the spread of the virus in the community outside nursing homes is critical to limiting the spread inside, given the risks posed by asymptomatic staff tracking the virus into nursing facilities.

An analysis of nursing home infection and death data, commissioned by the Associated Press and released earlier this month, found that nursing home deaths surged when COVID-19 cases rose in the surrounding community. Health experts said vulnerable patients in nursing facilities can’t be fully protected until states and the nation as a whole tamp down the spread of the virus more broadly.

Pennsylvania Department of Health Data through Friday showed 29 skilled nursing facilities in Cumberland County with known COVID-19 infections, totaling 835 cases among residents, 124 cases among staff, and 166 deaths.

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Sentinel police log for Dec. 13
Police Log

Sentinel police log for Dec. 13

Today's Sentinel police log includes an arrest in a 2018 sexual assault, a theft of a purse in Carlisle and a hit-and-run crash investigation in North Middleton.

Watch Now: Related Video

Video: Free food giveaway at the Carlisle Police Department on Dec. 21

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News