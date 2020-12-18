Claremont sees nine more COVID-19 deaths; nursing home toll countywide at 166

Cumberland County has reported an additional nine deaths among residents due to COVID-19 at Claremont Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, bringing the total death toll at the county-owned nursing home to 29.

Claremont has now seen a total of 100 COVID-19 cases among residents and 60 among staff members since the pandemic hit in the spring. Of those, 98 resident positives and 48 staff positives have occurred in the last six weeks.

The county resumed mass weekly testing at Claremont on Nov. 5, as high test positivity rates in the county as a whole indicated more intense spread.

Since then, the county’s average number of new cases per day has skyrocketed to over 200 cases during parts of early December.

Pennsylvania Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine has continued to stress that limiting the spread of the virus in the community outside nursing homes is critical to limiting the spread inside, given the risks posed by asymptomatic staff tracking the virus into nursing facilities.