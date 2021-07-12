Claremont sale debate could boil over into other matters after weeks of acrimony

While a sale price for the anticipated transfer of Claremont Nursing and Rehabilitation Center has yet to be inked, a political price may already have been extracted, regardless of whether the county completes the deal.
Although public discussion of the matter has sometimes been strident, the tone behind the scenes has often been even more fractious, veering from a policy debate into a contest over political motives.
At the center of the matter is a belief by county Commissioner Gary Eichelberger, a Republican and the chair of the county’s three-member governing body, that opposition to the sale proposal he has championed is part of a coordinated political operation.
Those who have voiced skepticism of the county’s process regarding Claremont, the county-owned nursing home, are often Democrats and supporters of the union that represents Claremont employees, and whose views on the privatization of public assets differ from Eichelberger’s.
But local leaders have voiced concern that Eichelberger’s accusations go far beyond a simple divide in policy preferences between a conservative commissioner and more liberal constituents.
In a series of previously unreported emails and conversations that have become increasingly public over the past three months, Eichelberger has suggested that this discord could or would impact future dealings with local organizations and municipalities far beyond the issue over Claremont’s future.
Corresponding with the leadership of the Partnership for Better Health in April, Eichelberger wrote that “the county will approach any new entanglements with the Partnership with far greater caution in the future, I would imagine,” due to what Eichelberger perceives as the local public health nonprofit’s collaboration with “political bullies and union proxies.”
Eichelberger sent a similar missive to Carlisle Borough leadership after the borough passed a resolution urging the county to “delay and reassess its decision to divest of Claremont.”
In the email, Eichelberger wrote that the county has “the ability to identify many possible improvements” that Carlisle may need to make, including traffic issues around county buildings as well as what Eichelberger described as “frequent assistance” to borough police from county sheriff’s deputies.
This “would seem to indicate a shortfall in staffing” on the part of the borough police that “may need to be prioritized higher and more publicly in the future,” Eichelberger wrote. He also wrote that the county is often reviewing its real estate needs, “including determining whether the borough remains an appropriate setting for many offices at all, outside of those that are legally required to remain in the county seat.”
“These issues are not raised as ‘threats,’” Eichelberger wrote at the end of the message.
The contentious nature of the matter has not abated in recent weeks — if anything, it has only grown more public.
“The emotional correspondence that Gary is sending out to, as far as I can tell, half the county, is confusing people because it doesn’t seem like what they would expect from an elected official,” said Deb Fulham-Winston, a Carlisle borough councilor and board member of the Partnership for Better Health, where she served as chair until her term ended in June.
Eichelberger has also not changed direction, reiterating that he believed certain entities have overstepped their bounds.
“Can I say there’s not going to be any consequences? I can’t say that,” Eichelberger said in an interview last week. “And that’s not on me, those are choices other people made. If you’re going to engage in scorched earth, you’re going to be eating ashes.”
Eichelberger also said he was taking tangible steps to act.
“I’ve asked the [county] solicitor to arrange for an additional layer of review whenever one of our departments is engaging with the Partnership,” Eichelberger said, in order to ensure “there is no chance of any kind of quid pro quo involved.”
“I’m not saying they implied a quid pro quo, it is the action [which] raises the question of whether there is an expectation of quid pro quo ... there is a pattern of behavior,” Eichelberger said.
The Partnership for Better Health, however, is in the dark as to what this alleged pattern of behavior may be that would lead Eichelberger to believe that there could be an appearance of impropriety.
“Our focus throughout the Claremont deliberations has been bringing forward quality research,” said Becca Raley, the nonprofit’s executive director. “We have a longstanding and positive relationship with many departments in Cumberland County and we plan for that to continue.”
The Partnership for Better Health provides grant money and support, to the tune of millions of dollars per year, to organizations that are involved in health care and wellness. This includes assistance to agencies and projects under the direct purview of the county government.
Eichelberger maintains that members of the public may believe that this history buys the Partnership undue influence over county decisions, such as the Claremont sale.
This accusation is baseless, according to the Partnership; the organization has never suggested or entertained the idea that it’s offers of assistance regarding Claremont constitute a “quid pro quo” over the county’s final decision regarding the nursing home, Raley said.
“In our role as public servants and stewards of community funds, our work is consensus-driven, fully accounted for and transparent,” Raley said.
Sale process
In October 2020, the county commissioners — Eichelberger, Republican Vince DiFilippo and Democrat Jean Foschi — voted to retain Susquehanna Group Advisors as a consultant on a possible sale of Claremont.
The facility’s account balance has been declining since 2015, dipping into the negative earlier this year, meaning the county will need to begin subsidizing the facility with general fund tax revenue, something Eichelberger and DiFilippo have said they are unwilling to do for any significant length of time.
Foschi was initially supportive of a sale investigation, saying divestment should be fully vetted as an option, but quickly soured on the process. The sale was being pushed as the only outcome being justified to the public, Foschi said, instead of the county trying to quantify the time and cost associated with turning Claremont around, either under county or private ownership.
“The county has done a terrible job of explaining why this place needs to be sold, and they did a terrible job going with primary and secondary bidders,” Foschi reiterated in a recent interview, referencing the March vote by the commissioners (with Foschi in objection) to name Transitions Healthcare as its primary interested party, with Allaire Health Services as a secondary.
Negotiations with Transitions fell through in April. Eichelberger has said for the past month that a sales agreement with Allaire may be within days of finalization, although no public vote on the matter has taken place.
Opposition to the sale has been consistent through the time period, led by the group Citizens Saving Claremont, which includes a number of liberal-leaning activists.
The regional chapter of the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees, which represents Claremont, promoted a rally to pause the sale procedure. Other municipalities in the county also passed resolutions similar to Carlisle’s, including the Republican-controlled boroughs of Newville, Mount Holly Springs and Mechanicsburg.
The Partnership for Better Health offered to fund a financial prospectus study for Claremont and encouraged the county to apply for COVID-19 relief grants through the Partnership. It also sent the commissioners a lengthy analysis of the issues facing skilled nursing facilities, citing academic studies and news articles.
The Partnership also commissioned a poll, done by Susquehanna Polling & Research, that showed that a plurality of the 400-person sample size was opposed to privatization, although nearly as many said they were unsure.
Eichelberger has been adamant that these undertakings are not simply a series of individuals who have different values and policy priorities from himself — rather, he believes, they are part of a coordinated effort, a viewpoint he has not hesitated to share.
In a letter sent last month to multiple municipalities that passed resolutions similar to Carlisle’s, Eichelberger opined that “wider public concern is largely a product of the ongoing disinformation, and nearly all opposition communication is part of an orchestrated campaign that is highly political in nature.”
“I think they were working in very close alignment,” Eichelberger said this month. “Clearly the Partnership was just parroting what the other interest groups were saying. I do think they were working in cooperation.”
Those on the receiving end of Eichelberger’s missives have often expressed confusion.
“Neither myself or anyone on council is coordinating anything with anyone,” Carlisle Mayor Tim Scott said. “They may have certain political sympathies, but this is grassroots.”
“We’ve received communications from Citizens Saving Claremont and we’ve received communications from the commissioners and other stakeholders,” Raley said. “But we are not a member of those groups. Anyone can call me at any time and tell me what they think, but we’re neutral and independent and here to be of service to local residents.”
“Lobbying”
To Eichelberger, outside parties making public recommendations on county business — after he believed their concerns had been addressed — crosses the line into “lobbying,” which he does not welcome.
“It’s not engaging in dialogue with us. It’s meant to hammer us over the head,” he said. “I don’t see that as their role.”
The warnings he has issued regarding matters beyond Claremont are necessary to keep the debate within the proper parameters, Eichelberger said.
“To me, that’s what I have to do to get the proper message out there so that the general public does not have their thought process contaminated by these people who have an agenda,” he said. “These guys know what they’re saying is false and they continue peddling it. These are the people who are driving the dialogue.”
The falsehoods that Eichelberger ascribes to others often do not match up to the public discourse of those individuals or organizations, however.
Eichelberger maintains that the Partnership had an agenda from the get-go, citing the December 2020 analysis paper regarding nursing home financials and performance metrics, which the Partnership sent to the commissioners.
In describing the paper to The Sentinel, Eichelberger said it concluded “all privatizations have been bad and therefore all privatizations will be bad” and that Raley demanded “that you drop what you’re doing and commit to retaining Claremont as a public institution, no matter what.”
The 23-page paper itself makes the statement that “not-for profit facilities typically offer higher quality care.” Beyond that, Raley said, none of the assertions Eichelberger ascribed to the Partnership have been expressed or implied.
In one email to the commissioners, Raley had observed that the poll contracted by the Partnership would “suggest most local residents would respect and appreciate any pause or doubling back you may do to reconsider other options.” She also said that, based on the Partnership’s review of performance data for the remaining buyers “the collection of finalists leave much to be desired.”
But beyond these observations, Raley said the Partnership “has not taken a formal position on whether the county home should be sold or retained.”
In the case of Carlisle, Eichelberger blamed the borough for spreading the “poorhouse” fallacy, the idea that privatizing Claremont would leave the county’s most disadvantaged residents with fewer options for long-term care.
This is a misnomer, Eichelberger said, because many private facilities, including ones operated by Allaire, have the same or even a higher proportion of Medicaid beds compared to Claremont. The county’s sales plan, dating back to October, intends to execute a clause in the prospective sales agreement that requires a buyer to maintain Claremont’s Medicaid beds for a period of 10 years.
Carlisle’s resolution, however, does not pursue the Medicaid ratio argument; rather, the document passed by the borough council states that “former Carlisle Borough residents account for one-sixth of the residents of Claremont.” Carlisle does have the county’s most acute poverty problem, according to federal metrics.
Although the borough may not have literally stated the claim, Eichelberger said it was his belief that the resolution was “reinforcing that message very clearly.”
The Medicaid ratio is also a matter of dispute regarding the Partnership’s poll, in which one of the questions stated that Claremont’s Medicaid population “makes Claremont different from other long-term care facilities,” a premise Eichelberger rejects.
Another of the questions posed to respondents asked if they would be willing to pay an extra $20 in property taxes on a $200,000 home in order to keep Claremont in county hands. That number is based on the county’s projection of Claremont’s account going roughly $2.6 million into the red this year.
Eichelberger said this number is deceptive. The county’s finance office has projected a tax increase or equivalent of between 8% and 14% next year if the county must retain ownership of Claremont — although this projection was only put forth after the Partnership poll had been completed and published.
Eichelberger did not entertain the notion that the Partnership may have simply conducted a poll with poorly framed questions or information that was superseded after the poll was conducted.
Rather, the poll was intended to “reinforce an ideological message,” and the phrasing of the questions indicates, in Eichelberger’s view, that the Partnership was “working in very close alignment” with other groups and is “neck deep in union-dominated Democrat politics.”
Explicitly partisan and electoral implications have been launched with some frequency; in one email chain, Eichelberger accused Fulham-Winston of “creating a yet another circus of outrage to make liberals feel relevant where they cannot win elections.”
While Fulham-Winston and others acknowledge that their views are certainly to the left of Eichelberger, the debate should not be about partisan electoral interests, they said.
“We have a public issue that is not being well-aired because of one person’s decision about how the conversation is being framed,” Fulham-Winston said.
Email Zack at zhoopes@cumberlink.com.