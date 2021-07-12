Claremont sale debate could boil over into other matters after weeks of acrimony

“To me, that’s what I have to do to get the proper message out there so that the general public does not have their thought process contaminated by these people who have an agenda,” he said. “These guys know what they’re saying is false and they continue peddling it. These are the people who are driving the dialogue.”

The falsehoods that Eichelberger ascribes to others often do not match up to the public discourse of those individuals or organizations, however.

Eichelberger maintains that the Partnership had an agenda from the get-go, citing the December 2020 analysis paper regarding nursing home financials and performance metrics, which the Partnership sent to the commissioners.

In describing the paper to The Sentinel, Eichelberger said it concluded “all privatizations have been bad and therefore all privatizations will be bad” and that Raley demanded “that you drop what you’re doing and commit to retaining Claremont as a public institution, no matter what.”

The 23-page paper itself makes the statement that “not-for profit facilities typically offer higher quality care.” Beyond that, Raley said, none of the assertions Eichelberger ascribed to the Partnership have been expressed or implied.