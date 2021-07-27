Claremont residents say staffing situation growing more dire throughout sale process

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

As of February, according to Claremont’s board meeting records, the facility’s third floor had been shut down and second floor occupancy had been cut by 50 percent.

Residents said they don’t blame the care staff themselves, but rather the chaos created from the county's lack of communication during the pandemic and the extended sale process.

“We have staff members who are excellent at their jobs,” resident Eileen Sandors said. “But these individuals are not being treated properly. ... It all started when we were told it was going to be sold.”

The stress of COVID then stacked on top of this, residents said. The pandemic’s impact on Claremont was limited during the spring and summer of 2020, but case counts and eventually deaths began to accelerate over the fall and winter. State data now shows 137 COVID-19 cases and 39 deaths from the virus among Claremont residents.

“[Staff] would come back on a Monday and four of the people they took care of on Friday had passed,” Fuhrer said, a situation that certainly contributed to staff attrition.

“I said ‘honey, if you can’t take this, get another job,’” resident Joel Millar recalled telling one staff member. “’I’m not running you into the ground — you have to take care of yourself.’”