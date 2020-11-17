Claremont resident dies due to COVID-19 as nursing home tracks more cases

Claremont Nursing & Rehabilitation Center on Monday announced that one of its residents has died due to COVID-19 as the county-owned nursing home sees more cases.

“Our thoughts and prayers go out to our resident’s family and friends during this difficult time,” said Melissa Smith, CNRC administrator. “It is disheartening as we watch the uptick in cases across the county. Please know testing of residents and employees continues as required. We continue to work with the Pennsylvania Department of Health, CDC and the Regional Response Health Collaboration Program (RRHCP), for guidance and contact tracing.”

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Claremont also reported that as of its last batch of universal testing of its population, nine more residents and six more employees have tested positive for COVID-19.

Currently, the facility has 39 residents and 13 employees who have tested positive since weekly testing resumed on Nov. 5. Since the start of the pandemic, the facility has had 41 residents and 25 staffers test positive.

Testing will continue at the Middlesex Township facility until there are no positive cases, and all visitation has ceased for the safety of the residents, staff and visitors.