Claremont reports an additional resident death due to COVID-19 Friday

Claremont Nursing and Rehabilitation Center reported Friday afternoon that one resident died due to the COVID-19 virus, according to a news release from Cumberland County officials. The county-run facility had reported three deaths related to COVID-19 on Tuesday.

As of the latest universal testing results, one additional employee and five residents have tested positive for COVID-19 at the facility. The facility has 49 residents and 16 employees who have tested positive since weekly testing resumed on Nov. 5.

County officials said that since the pandemic began in February, four residents have died, 51 residents and 28 staffers have tested positive for the virus. All visitation has ceased for the safety of the residents, staff and visitors, with the exception of end of life.

Messiah Lifeways in Upper Allen Township reported no new deaths Friday on its website as it deals with a COVID-19 breakout in its Skilled Nursing facility.

The facility, which is receiving help from the Pennsylvania National Guard this week, has reported 14 deaths to date and has 74 active cases for residents and 50 active cases for staff members, according to its website.

