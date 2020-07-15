Claremont Nursing and Rehabilitation Center reports ninth employee tests positive for COVID-19

Cumberland County officials announced Wednesday that another staff member at Claremont Nursing & Rehabilitation Center has tested positive for COVID-19.
This brings the total number of staff members who have tested positive to nine since the pandemic began. Claremont has self-reported each of those cases.
No residents have tested positive for COVID-19.
The employee who tested positive Wednesday had not been in the facility since June 25. All staffers who have tested positive are in isolation or have recovered.
The facility is working with the Pennsylvania Department of Health’s Epidemiologist to conduct universal testing for the virus.
Claremont continues to follow CDC and the Pennsylvania Department of Health’s COVID-19 guidelines for its residents and employees.
