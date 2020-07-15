You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Claremont Nursing and Rehabilitation Center reports ninth employee tests positive for COVID-19
alert top story

Claremont Nursing and Rehabilitation Center reports ninth employee tests positive for COVID-19

{{featured_button_text}}
Claremont Nursing and Rehabilitation Center

Claremont Nursing & Rehabilitation Center is one of the long-term care facilities in the county that has positive COVID-19 cases among its staff.

 provided by Cumberland County

Cumberland County officials announced Wednesday that another staff member at Claremont Nursing & Rehabilitation Center has tested positive for COVID-19.

This brings the total number of staff members who have tested positive to nine since the pandemic began. Claremont has self-reported each of those cases.

No residents have tested positive for COVID-19.

The employee who tested positive Wednesday had not been in the facility since June 25. All staffers who have tested positive are in isolation or have recovered.

DOH: 21 new COVID cases reported in Cumberland County Wednesday; York sees another spike
Another Claremont employee tests positive, while another shows symptoms

The facility is working with the Pennsylvania Department of Health’s Epidemiologist to conduct universal testing for the virus.

Claremont continues to follow CDC and the Pennsylvania Department of Health’s COVID-19 guidelines for its residents and employees.

Email Tammie at tgitt@cumberlink.com. Follow her on Twitter @TammieGitt.

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News