Claremont, Messiah nursing homes see COVID death toll grow

Additional deaths attributable to COVID-19 have been reported in Cumberland County nursing homes as the spike in cases across the Midstate continues to take its toll inside senior care facilities.

Cumberland County officials reported Tuesday night that an additional five COVID-19 deaths had occurred in the past four days among residents at Claremont Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, the county-owned home.

This brings the total death toll at Claremont from the coronavirus to 10 residents, with all of the deaths occurring during this month’s spike in cases across the county, state, and nation. Claremont reported its first COVID-19 death on Nov. 16.

Similarly, Messiah Lifeways in Upper Allen Township lists Tuesday evening 25 deaths among residents at the Messiah Village Nursing Care facility — 11 of those deaths being added to the tally since Friday.

Messiah Lifeways reported on its website Monday that it expected the Pennsylvania National Guard would be done helping out the facility by Tuesday. Guardsmen arrived last week to help the facility deal with staff shortages due to COVID cases.

The additional deaths at nursing homes go hand in hand with rising case counts in the broader community.