Claremont management staff leaving amid transition to private provider

“If we need to, we certainly have the ability to move somebody and take care of the requirement,” Kramer said, and Allaire maintains additional licensed administrators on its team for such contingencies.

Recruiting for the higher-level positions adds to the overall challenge of staffing at Claremont, which still has dozens of vacancies for front-line nurses as of last month’s county report. The facility’s average daily patient count was around 139 residents in July, less than half of Claremont’s 282-bed capacity. The county has closed several floors of the nursing home due to a lack of patients and staff.

“First and foremost what we’re trying to do is stabilize the staffing, that’s a critical issue,” Kramer said. Allaire has also worked over the past month to build relationships with hospitals and other providers to improve the pipeline of patient referrals, he said.

The issue of privatizing Claremont has been fraught over the past 10 months. The county’s Republican commissioners, Gary Eichelberger and Vince DiFilippo, ultimately voted in favor of selling to Allaire, saying they saw privatization as the only viable path forward; Democratic commissioner Jean Foschi voted against, having voiced objections to a process that she said was too oriented toward a fast sale and did not give enough considerations to the alternatives.