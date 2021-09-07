Claremont management staff leaving amid transition to private provider

Several of Claremont Nursing and Rehabilitation Center’s top-level staff have or are expected to depart as the transition of the county-owned nursing home to a private provider gets underway.
Allaire Health Services, which is currently acting as a management consultant at the facility in anticipation of closing on the purchase, is recruiting for a chief administrator and a director of nursing at Claremont.
“The goal is to keep everyone, but we know that’s not always realistic,” said R. Kyle Kramer, Allaire’s chief strategy officer.
“We obviously are disappointed that the individuals in question are looking to move their employment elsewhere,” Kramer said. “While it’s our hope that everyone who is part of the team today will stay on and be part of the team tomorrow, that’s not always something we can control or guarantee.”
At the end of the July, Allaire inked agreements with the Cumberland County commissioners to purchase Claremont, which the county has been looking into selling since late 2020 due to the facility’s ongoing difficulties. Until the transaction closes, Allaire is acting as a contract consultant for the facility.
Allaire has staff at its other facilities and on its corporate management team that can step into the roles in the near term, Kramer said. A licensed nursing home administrator is legally required to operate any given facility.
“If we need to, we certainly have the ability to move somebody and take care of the requirement,” Kramer said, and Allaire maintains additional licensed administrators on its team for such contingencies.
Recruiting for the higher-level positions adds to the overall challenge of staffing at Claremont, which still has dozens of vacancies for front-line nurses as of last month’s county report. The facility’s average daily patient count was around 139 residents in July, less than half of Claremont’s 282-bed capacity. The county has closed several floors of the nursing home due to a lack of patients and staff.
“First and foremost what we’re trying to do is stabilize the staffing, that’s a critical issue,” Kramer said. Allaire has also worked over the past month to build relationships with hospitals and other providers to improve the pipeline of patient referrals, he said.
The issue of privatizing Claremont has been fraught over the past 10 months. The county’s Republican commissioners, Gary Eichelberger and Vince DiFilippo, ultimately voted in favor of selling to Allaire, saying they saw privatization as the only viable path forward; Democratic commissioner Jean Foschi voted against, having voiced objections to a process that she said was too oriented toward a fast sale and did not give enough considerations to the alternatives.
Claremont has lost over $3.3 million during the first seven months of 2021, according to the county’s most recent financial reporting. Eichelberger and DiFilippo have said they would be unwilling to subsidize the nursing home with general county tax dollars for any extended period of time in order to keep the facility under public ownership, and the possibility of tax increases featured heavily in the debate over the nursing home’s future.
Although Claremont’s staffing and resident count were falling short prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, the health emergency greatly accelerated the problem, with patient counts, and thus revenues, beginning to plummet in April 2020.
COVID-19 remains a challenge, with the county reporting last month that an unvaccinated staff member had exposed residents on the facility’s first floor and C-wing area to the virus, resulting in mass quarantines. Several residents subsequently tested positive for the virus, county staff reported.
The federal Centers for Medicare and Medicaid is expected to issue a regulation requiring vaccines for nursing home staff, the Biden administration announced last month, and Gov. Tom Wolf's administration has also issued a rule requiring nursing homes and other congregate care settings to have an 80% staff vaccination rate or else submit to more frequent testing.
Claremont’s vaccination rate for staff was 62.6%, according to last month’s county report, and 97% for residents, with only four residents unvaccinated.
Claremont's sale price, per the sales agreement, is to be $22.25 million. The county's net proceeds from the sale will be lower after consulting fees paid to Allaire as well as to Susquehanna Group Advisors, the county's divestment consultant.
Email Zack at zhoopes@cumberlink.com.