Claremont closes home to visitation after employee tests positive for COVID-19
Claremont closes home to visitation after employee tests positive for COVID-19

Claremont Nursing and Rehabilitation Center on Monday said that due to an employee testing positive for COVID-19, visitation has been closed to family and all vendors.

The nursing facility said that the staff member who tested positive was asymptomatic and is currently isolating at home.

With this new positive, Claremont said it will undertake universal testing on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday for all residents and staff. The facility is working with the state Department of Health's epidemiologist to conduct universal testing for the virus.

The new positive brings Claremont's total number of affected staffers to 12 since the pandemic began. Two residents also previously tested positive for the coronavirus.

With the new positive, Claremont returns to the non-opened stage for a long-term care facility and will slowly reopen as guidelines permit.

