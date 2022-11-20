Churches to host free Thanksgiving Day meals

Two local churches will once again offer a free Thanksgiving Day meal to residents on a first-come, first-served basis.

After the COVID-19 pandemic forced Otterbein United Methodist Church in South Middleton Township to turn the event into a drive-thru, church organizers will return to offering a sit-down meal, though to-go meals will still be available.

The free meal at Otterbein will include turkey, mashed potatoes, stuffing, candied yams, corn, green beans, a roll, coffee and water, as well as pies, cake or cookies for dessert.

The meal will be offered between 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, or until all the food is gone. The event will be held in the multipurpose room of the church at 647 Forge Road, Carlisle.

For more information, call 717-258-6704. There is no need to register for the event.

While Otterbein will move back to an in-person event, Mechanicsburg Presbyterian Church's annual turkey dinner will remain a drive-thru event this year.

Its event will take place between noon and 3 p.m. Thursday at the church 300 E. Simpson St., Mechancisburg. The meal is free, though the church will accept cash donations.

The church is also collecting donations of frozen turkeys, pies (apple, pumpkin and cherry only) and cake (chocolate and yellow only) to serve with the meals. Volunteers to work inside and stand outside for the drive-thru can email Jim Hutchison at jim@hutchhomesinc.com or John Scurfield at scurfieldjt@gmail.com.