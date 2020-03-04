Church structure complicates bankruptcy's impact on local parishes

Creditors

But the ultimate outcome of such an argument is equally dependent on the diocese’s creditors, who may likewise make the case to a bankruptcy judge that the scope of relevant assets is much wider than the diocese would prefer to let on.

“The bankruptcy experts we’ve been in touch with have expertise in examining what is contended to be assets that have been conveyed, and piercing those where the assets really are the diocese’s but have been transferred to escape liability and responsibility,” said Richard Serbin, an attorney representing some of the sexual abuse claimants whom the diocese lists as creditors.

In petitioning for bankruptcy last month, the Diocese of Harrisburg argued that Chapter 11 is the most equitable way of disbursing its available funds to survivors of sexual abuse by clergy, given the projected volume of claims and the cost of litigating them individually.

The diocese’s bankruptcy petition states that at least 200 claims for abuse-related compensation are outstanding, with an estimated price tag of between $50 million and $100 million. In August of last year, the diocese had also reported that 106 abuse survivors had accepted offers totaling $12.1 million through its voluntary survivor compensation program.