Chrysler Nationals kicks off at the Carlisle Fairgrounds
Chrysler Nationals kicks off at the Carlisle Fairgrounds

The Carlisle Chrysler Nationals car show kicked off Friday at the Carlisle Fairgrounds.

There are extra hand sanitizer stations across the Carlisle Fairgrounds, and signage encouraging social distancing.

Organizers are telling attendees to educate themselves on Pennsylvania’s rules regarding masks.

“We are asking guests to wear masks when they enter the facility,” said Mike Garland of Carlisle Events. “Now Gov. Wolf and the Department of Health have furthered that recommendation whereby asking that masks be worn in areas where social distancing is not possible. So, with 82 acres of property, there is a lot of built in opportunity for social distancing.”

The show runs from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and from 7 a.m. to 12 p.m. Sunday.

2020 is the 50th anniversary of the Plymouth Duster, the Superbird, and the Dodge Challenger. With that comes special displays of models from every year since 1970.

“The Carlisle Chrysler Nationals are an opportunity for guests to come out and check out decades of Mopar history, and the coolest part about this show is that classics are front and center,” Garland said.

Celebrity vehicles are on display too, including one featured on Jerry Seinfeld’s Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee with Will Ferrell, and Richard Petty’s old personal car.

“There’s are opportunities to not only see some star power from a four-wheel variety, but we have some special guests here as well, that will be signing autographs and meeting fans,” Garland said.

