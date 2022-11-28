 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Cumberland County

Christmas Countdown: Holiday-themed events fill up December calendar in Cumberland County

  • Jason Malmont

From the rooftop to the front yard, Pete and Brandy Samuels decorated their Media Road home, Carlisle, in an explosion of Christmas cheer.

With Thanksgiving in the rear view mirror and the start of December right around the corner, holiday festivities in Cumberland County are gearing up to usher in the Christmas season.

Here is a look at some of the upcoming events in the area.

Carlisle Making Spirits Bright Holiday Parade

  • Date: Dec. 1
  • Time: 7 p.m.
  • Location: Downtown Carlisle
  • Online: https://www.visitcumberlandvalley.com/event/carlisle-making-spirits-bright-holiday-parade/47638/
  • Details: Carlisle Parks and Recreation and the Downtown Carlisle Association will host the annual parade. The route will begin at the intersection of North and East streets where the parade will travel west on East North Street to Hanover Street and turn south on Hanover Street to Willow Street where the parade will disband. Registration forms must be submitted in person at Stuart Community Center (415 Franklin St.) by noon on Nov. 29.

Mount Holly Springs Christmas Tree Lighting

Camp Hill Parade of Lights for Toys for Tots

Christmas Parade 2021

Santa Claus waves to the spectators lined along downtown Carlisle during the Making Spirits Bright Holiday Parade in 2021.

30th Annual DOIT of Shippensburg Christmas Parade

  • Date: Dec. 3
  • Time: 6 p.m. 
  • Location: Downtown Shippensburg
  • Online: https://www.shipdoit.org/christmas-parade
  • Details: Downtown Organizations Investing Together of Shippensburg will host its annual Christmas parade with the theme "A Country Christmas." The procession will begin on North Fayette Street to King Street and continue north before dispersing onto Prince Street. A holiday market will be open from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Shippensburg First Church of God Annex and caroling will take place along King Street at 5 p.m. A tree-lighting ceremony will take place 15 minutes after the parade and free horse-drawn wagon rides will be available from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Joe Quick will also perform at the corner of Prince and King streets at 7 p.m. and visits with Santa will be offered at the Shippensburg First Church of God Annex after the parade through 9 p.m.

Holly Jolly Jubilee

Mechanicsburg Tree Lighting 5.JPG

Mechanicsburg hosted its annual tree lighting ceremony in the square Friday.

Market of Curiosities

  • Date: Dec. 3
  • Time: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. 
  • Location: Carlisle Expo Center (100 K Street)
  • Online: https://www.visitcumberlandvalley.com/event/market-of-curiosities/47652/
  • Description: Miss Ruth's Time Bomb's event will feature a three-ring circus with unique holiday gifts, food and drinks and entertainment by Circus Stella and Ran'D Shine. Tickets cost $5 for adults and $3 for students and seniors. The event is free for children under 12.

New Cumberland Christmas Tree Lighting

Winter's Night & Sleigh Rides

'Twas the Night Before

Historic Christmas

  • Date: Dec. 17
  • Time: 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.
  • Location: Newville Historical Society Parking Lot (69 S. High St.)
  • Online: https://www.facebook.com/newvillehistoricalsociety/
  • Description: This new event will feature horse drawn wagon rides, photos with Santa, hot chocolate, baked goods and more

Maddie Seiler is a news reporter for The Sentinel and cumberlink.com covering Carlisle and Newville. You can contact her at mseiler@cumberlink.com and follow her on Twitter at: @SeilerMadalyn

