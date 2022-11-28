Christmas Countdown: Holiday-themed events fill up December calendar in Cumberland County

With Thanksgiving in the rear view mirror and the start of December right around the corner, holiday festivities in Cumberland County are gearing up to usher in the Christmas season.
Here is a look at some of the upcoming events in the area.
Carlisle Making Spirits Bright Holiday Parade
- Date: Dec. 1
- Time: 7 p.m.
- Location: Downtown Carlisle
- Online: https://www.visitcumberlandvalley.com/event/carlisle-making-spirits-bright-holiday-parade/47638/
- Details: Carlisle Parks and Recreation and the Downtown Carlisle Association will host the annual parade. The route will begin at the intersection of North and East streets where the parade will travel west on East North Street to Hanover Street and turn south on Hanover Street to Willow Street where the parade will disband. Registration forms must be submitted in person at Stuart Community Center (415 Franklin St.) by noon on Nov. 29.
Mount Holly Springs Christmas Tree Lighting
- Date: Dec. 2
- Time: 7 p.m.
- Location: 202 N. Baltimore Ave
- Online: https://allevents.in/mount%20holly%20springs/mtholly-springs-community-christmas-tree-lighting/200023517506814
- Details: The event will include hot cocoa, carols and a tree lighting ceremony.
Camp Hill Parade of Lights for Toys for Tots
- Date: Dec. 1 to Dec. 3
- Time: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Location: Siebert Park (2414 Cumberland Boulevard in Camp Hill)
- Online: https://www.camphillborough.com/departments/parks___recreation/special_events/parade_of_lights_for_toys_for_tots.php
- Details: Sponsored by Centric Bank, Camp Hill's Parade of Lights for Toys for Tots is a drive-thru event. People must remain in their vehicles and a new unwrapped toy for Toys for Tots is requested for admission. The park will be closed to all activity Nov. 27 to Dec. 3 to prepare for the event.
30th Annual DOIT of Shippensburg Christmas Parade
- Date: Dec. 3
- Time: 6 p.m.
- Location: Downtown Shippensburg
- Online: https://www.shipdoit.org/christmas-parade
- Details: Downtown Organizations Investing Together of Shippensburg will host its annual Christmas parade with the theme "A Country Christmas." The procession will begin on North Fayette Street to King Street and continue north before dispersing onto Prince Street. A holiday market will be open from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Shippensburg First Church of God Annex and caroling will take place along King Street at 5 p.m. A tree-lighting ceremony will take place 15 minutes after the parade and free horse-drawn wagon rides will be available from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Joe Quick will also perform at the corner of Prince and King streets at 7 p.m. and visits with Santa will be offered at the Shippensburg First Church of God Annex after the parade through 9 p.m.
Holly Jolly Jubilee
- Date: Dec. 3
- Time: 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.
- Location: Veterans Square in Carlisle
- Online: https://www.visitcumberlandvalley.com/event/holly-jolly-jubilee/47734/
- Details: Carlisle's Holly Jolly Jubilee will include a tree lighting ceremony and visit from Santa as well as a host of activities for kids.
Market of Curiosities
- Date: Dec. 3
- Time: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- Location: Carlisle Expo Center (100 K Street)
- Online: https://www.visitcumberlandvalley.com/event/market-of-curiosities/47652/
- Description: Miss Ruth's Time Bomb's event will feature a three-ring circus with unique holiday gifts, food and drinks and entertainment by Circus Stella and Ran'D Shine. Tickets cost $5 for adults and $3 for students and seniors. The event is free for children under 12.
New Cumberland Christmas Tree Lighting
- Date: Dec. 4
- Time: 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.
- Location: Elkwood Park (7th and Bridge Streets)
- Online: https://www.visitcumberlandvalley.com/event/new-cumberland-christmas-tree-lighting/47782/
- Description: The tree lighting will also include cookies, hot cocoa and festive music
Winter's Night & Sleigh Rides
- Date: Dec. 7
- Time: 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.
- Location: Silver Spring Township Fire Department, 6471 Carlisle Pike in Mechanicsburg
- Online: https://www.visitcumberlandvalley.com/event/winters-night-%26-sleigh-rides/47729/
- Description: The free event includes sleigh rides, photos with Santa, food trucks, vendors, live music, Christmas lights and more.
'Twas the Night Before
- Date: Dec. 8
- Time: 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Location: Market Street in Camp Hill
- Online: https://www.camphillborough.com/departments/downtown_camp_hill/downtown_events.php
- Description: Downtown Camp Hill Association's event incorporates shopping and dining opportunities, photos with Santa, a tree lighting at 6 p.m., hot cocoa and activities.
Historic Christmas
- Date: Dec. 17
- Time: 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.
- Location: Newville Historical Society Parking Lot (69 S. High St.)
- Online: https://www.facebook.com/newvillehistoricalsociety/
- Description: This new event will feature horse drawn wagon rides, photos with Santa, hot chocolate, baked goods and more
