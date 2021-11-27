Christmas bounces back in Mechanicsburg with traditional tree-lighting ceremony

The Christmas spirit was contagious Friday night at the corner of Main and Market streets in Mechanicsburg.

A crowd braved a biting wind chill to welcome back a holiday favorite a year after COVID-19 put a crimp on the annual community tree lighting ceremony on the Square.

“This is what we’re accustomed to,” said Jeff Palm, executive director of the Mechanicsburg Chamber of Commerce. “This time of year, people are used to tradition and having a sense of normalcy. This brings it back to that sense of normalcy.”

Last November, the pandemic forced the chamber to adjust the event to minimize the spread of the virus. The music was pre-recorded. There were no refreshments. Santa couldn’t host his usual sit-down conferences with children.

Friday saw a return to hot cocoa, caroling and Kris Kringle taking down names and wish-lists.

“It’s what it should be,” said Aimee Wert, an Upper Allen Township resident. She stood near the corner with her husband Kyle, daughters Lily and Sami and her parents.

“This is part of our tradition,” the Mechanicsburg native said. “This is what we do. We always do Black Friday shopping. Then we come here to start Christmas.”

Aidan McMullan arrived at the event with his girlfriend. A senior at Mechanicsburg Area Senior High School, he used to attend the tree lighting more often when he was younger.

“It has been awhile — five, six years ago,” McMullan said. “It was a fun way to start the holidays.”

There were new faces in the crowd including Pat Gavlak of Lower Allen Township. “We have passed by seeing it,” she said, referring to family members. “We thought we had better join it this year. It brings the community together.”

Also new was Bob Ensslen, a Camp Hill High School alumnus now living in Gilead, Maine. The winterlike weather Friday night failed to impress this New Englander who hails from a small town near the border with New Hampshire.

“It’s snowing at my home right now,” Ensslen said, joking how his trip south to visit relatives in Pennsylvania feels like a summer vacation. He was glad to see a return to holiday events like the tree lighting.

“It gets everybody in the Christmas spirit,” Ensslen said. “It was sorely missed, all those things that didn’t take place because of COVID.”

Though Nate Wardle and his wife have lived in Mechanicsburg for years, Friday was the first time they ventured downtown for the annual ceremony. They brought along their two sons and daughter.

“With them getting older, we figured it was a nice thing to do,” Wardle said. “We enjoy being with other people and the lighting of the tree.”

A former press secretary with the Pennsylvania Department of Health, Wardle now works as a special project manager with the bureau of emergency preparedness and response. His wife is a nurse at Penn State Health Holy Spirit Medical Center.

“We certainly realize the challenges of the last two years,” Wardle said. “We appreciate the fact that people have taken precautions. We also appreciate the fact that people are continuing to show community spirit and to engage with other people.”

Not only does the tree lighting herald the start of the holiday shopping season, it highlights the center of town and such upcoming events as the Dec. 11 milk and cookies with Santa hosted by the Mechanicsburg Fire Department. That same day, Santa will climb onboard a firetruck to visit neighborhoods in the borough.

The Mechanicsburg Museum Association has a model train exhibit on display through Jan. 15 at its Freight Station Museum. Also, various locations throughout town are collecting items for Toy for Tots through the third week of December.

Email Joseph Cress at jcress@cumberlink.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.