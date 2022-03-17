Christian radio host to hold annual pastor's luncheon in Perry County

Christian Radio host Chris Arnzen will continue his 30-year effort of treating ministers to an annual free pastor's luncheon with an event in Perry County in April.

Arnzen, who is the host of Iron Sharpens Iron Radio, will hold the free luncheon for men in ministry leadership from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday, April 7 at Church of the Living Christ, 2401 Fort Robinson Road, Loysville.

Daniel Buttafuoco, founder and president of the Historical Bible Society, will be the speaker, and the free lunch will also include historical Bibles and Christian books on display, as well as free books from a number of publishers.

Those interested in participating can contact Arnzen at 631-291-7002 or ChrisArnzen@gmail.com. RSVP is by April 4. For more information, visit www.IronSharpensIronRadio.com.

