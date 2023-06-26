It was in April that Carlisle Family YMCA staff members began holding conversations about providing opportunities for youth and teen members to enjoy a meal during the summer, and Marketing Director Michelle Bell is pleased to say the plan made it beyond the talking phase and into reality.

The organization will host its first of four Chillin’ & Grillin’ events Wednesday from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the YMCA at 311 S. West St. in Carlisle, allowing young YMCA members to enjoy food throughout the summer months while they’re away from a school lunch program.

Bell said YMCA maintenance department member Roger Nesmith will grill meat donated by Karns Foods, and the event will also feature doughnuts provided by Crazy Glazed. Big Brothers Big Sisters will run activities on the lawn from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m.

The event is designed for school-aged YMCA members anywhere from about 9 years old to 18, she said.

“We have a large group of pre-teens and teens who come to the Y every day to work out and spend time with their friends,” Carlisle Family YMCA CEO Michele Holloway said. “We wanted to take a few days this summer to offer them some food and fun activities to show them we value them and what they bring to our Y community. We are grateful to Karns Foods for joining us in this effort.”

Talk of the event began after YMCA held some of its recent community events, including Healthy Kids Day in April, an event designed to improve health and wellness among kids and their families, Bell said.

“Through the course of doing those events and seeing who was coming, and eating ... when we were providing the food, it was kind of something that raised a red flag at that moment,” she said. “We were like, this is definitely a need in our area.”

Bell said several of the staff members, including many with children of their own, noticed kids spending the majority of their day at the YMCA during the summer when school wasn’t in session and wondered how they were getting lunch.

Feeding America’s 2021 Map the Meal Gap report identified nearly 4,000 children in Cumberland County that were facing food insecurity.

“It’s no secret that a lot of families in our area are experiencing food insecurity,” Holloway said. “Several of us here at our Y started talking about ways we could do our part to address the issue with our youth members. Chillin’ & Grillin’ is the result of those talks.”

Bell said addressing food insecurity is not a new initiative for the Carlisle Family YMCA, noting the organization has previously partnered with Project SHARE, a local nonprofit dedicated to meeting food needs for area residents and families.

“We thought this would be something we could specifically target to our youth members that we’re seeing hanging out at the Y all day,” she said.

The events also aim to remove any food-insecurity-associated stigmas by providing a fun, relaxed atmosphere for kids to hang out and enjoy a meal, Bell said.

While Karns Foods has offered to provide food for the first three Chillin’ & Grillin’ events, she said the YMCA is still looking for a sponsor for the fourth and final event on Aug. 9.

Plans for the upcoming events remain underway, though Bell anticipates releasing more information about the remaining three events in the next few weeks.

She describes the opportunity for the YMCA to host Chillin’ & Grillin’ events as “a privilege.”

“Once we started talking to other organizations and businesses to see their excitement around it as well, that just furthered our gut feeling that this was something that needed to be done,” Bell said. “So we’re just excited to make that happen.”

