Children's Lake project delayed until spring 2022 start in Boiling Springs

The delayed Children Lake’s Dam repair project in Boiling Springs now is scheduled for construction kickoff in spring 2022 after the first day of trout season takes place, Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission representatives said at a public meeting last week.

Agency representatives presented a project update to several dozen people attending a South Middleton Township supervisors meeting on Nov. 10. The project’s expected completion date has been changed to spring 2023.

“We have all the funding and permits in place now (for the Children’s Lake project), so this is really going to happen,” Tim Schaffer, state Fish and Boat Commission director, said with with a laugh.

Due to the pandemic, this was the agency’s first in-person appearance at a South Middleton supervisors meeting since February 2020. Agency representatives said this week that the project’s overall plans really haven’t changed since that time.

Planned dam improvements include:

A larger primary spillway, including a new culvert under Bucher Hill Road

Upgraded spillway at the Mill Race

Reconstructed embankments

Reconstructing failing wall on north side run

Upgrade perimeter wall under walkway between lake and Bucher Hill Road

Planned lakeside improvements include:

New concrete boat ramp

ADA-compliant fishing pier that extends into lake

New pedestrian bridge

Dredging if funding permits

The dam repair project now is scheduled to begin around a year behind schedule. So far, project cost is projected between $2.4 million and $2.9 million.

Delays in obtaining a state permit and a federal authorization will push the start of the construction phase to late summer-early fall 2022, commission spokesman Mike Parker told The Sentinel last month. The commission, which manages the circa 1900 lake in South Middleton Township, is overseeing the project to replace the old stone of the dam structure with modern, more reliable materials.

February 2021 was the original timeline to receive a permit from the Division of Dam Safety, Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection, Parker said previously. Instead, the permit was issued six months late in August.

The project calls for portions of the stone wall containing the lake to be replaced with replica material durable enough to hold up for decades, Parker said. Because of its proximity to the Appalachian Trail, a portion of the wall is on National Park Service property requiring authorization from that agency before the construction phase could begin, he said.

In late 2017, South Middleton Township procured the $400,000 needed for the project’s design phase, including $150,000 from the township’s local design funds, $25,000 from F&M Trust and $12,500 each from Allen Distribution and Mowery. Along with $200,000 pledged by the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission, that was considered enough to cover engineering costs for repairs to the lake.

Following that, Gov. Tom Wolf’s office released $2.4 million in promised funding for Children’s Lake, setting the project into motion.

“The work that people did here (around the local community) really got the attention of our elected officials,” Schaeffer said at the supervisors meeting.

In other news, supervisors approved paying HRG engineering firm $2,800 to conduct a study to determine the potential need to install a green traffic signal arrow for traffic turning from north on Holly Drive onto Marsh Drive. If warranted, HRG would apply for a signal permit on the township’s behalf for $2,600. Signal installation by Atlantic Transportation System would cost $5,550, township engineer Brian O’Neill said.

