Chick-Fil-A plans to be adjusted to accommodate traffic at Upper Allen Township development site

Development at a prime intersection in Upper Allen Township continued to accelerate last week with groundbreaking taking place for construction of a multiuse development with planned retail space, restaurants, and “high end” residential apartments.

Until recently, the South Market Street (state Route 114) and Gettysburg Pike intersection in the township remained only partly developed despite its key location with nearby access to state Route 15.

In summer 2021, a 10,000-square-foot Penn State Health Medical Group complex opened at 1819 S. Market St., but other plans proposed for the site prior to the coronavirus pandemic were postponed until early this year.

Site work began this spring for construction of a 5,500-square-foot 7-Eleven full-service store with gas pumps and canopy, and an in-store Roost Chicken restaurant at 147 and 151 Gettysburg Pike. A separate 3,000-square foot restaurant building is planned for the three-acre site but it doesn’t yet have an occupant, according to Lowell Gates, president/CEO of Linlo Properties, which purchased the properties in 2019. Upper Allen Township commissioners approved Linlo’s request that year to combine the properties into one parcel.

The 147 Gettysburg Road address was the former site of Maggie’s Italian Ice and Custard, which last operated there in 2019, and a farmhouse occupied the neighboring 151 address. Both buildings have been demolished. Township commissioners conditionally approved Linlo’s site plans for development in October 2020.

Gates said this week that construction of the 7-Eleven’s gas pumps and canopy is “almost done,” and that construction of the store building is slated to begin “in the next couple of weeks.” The business is projected to open late this year.

On Aug. 24, groundbreaking took place for another Linlo project, the Mills at Shepherdstown Crossing at 211-237 Gettysburg Pike, a consolidation of several lots totaling seven acres south of South Market Street and west of Gettysburg Pike at the intersection. Site work began there earlier this summer.

The mixed-use development plan, approved by township commissioners in April 2021, will comprise several buildings that include freestanding Burger King and Chick-Fil-A drive-thru restaurants and two mixed-use buildings with residential and retail spaces.

Developers’ original plans involved construction of five buildings within the complex, but plans for a 300,000-square-foot office/retail structure recently were scrapped to accommodate Chick-Fil-A’s request for an expanded 5,000-square-foot restaurant with three drive-thru lanes.

“Chick-Fil-A needs plenty of room. Their store on Carlisle Pike only has 1 acre, but our property will have 1.8 acres. The seating area (here) will be smaller, but (Chick-Fil-A) is enlarging the cooking area here to accommodate all the drive-thru business,” Gates said.

Linlo is revising original Chick-Fil-A plans that were previously approved by Upper Allen Township. Gates said revisions are still in the works and are next up for discussion at a township planning commission Sept. 26.

“We want to make changes (to the plan’s) interior roads. We want to make separate accesses for the Burger King and the Chick-Fil-A. I want to make sure everything runs smoothly. I don’t want to contribute to traffic jams on the site,” Gates said.

The 40-seat, freestanding Burger King restaurant and drive-thru is to total 2,775 square feet, with construction expected to begin around October. Construction on the Chick-Fil-A site is predicted to “be ready for construction in November or December,” Gates said this week.

The development will also include two mixed-used buildings comprising four stories. Each will offer 20,000-square-feet of first floor retail space and 54 “high end” apartments on upper floors, rooftop decks and secured parking. The 54 residential units include 12 two-bedroom apartments and six studio dwellings, with all remaining units having a single bedroom.

Construction of the mixed-use buildings is expected to begin “within the next 45 days,” Gates said. Retail leasing is expected to fall into place after construction groundbreaking.