Chesapeake Bay Foundation preparing to sue EPA over Chesapeake Bay pollution

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — A conservation group announced Monday that it’s preparing to sue the Environmental Protection Agency for failing to enforce the Clean Water Act relating to pollution limits for the Chesapeake Bay.

The Chesapeake Bay Foundation announced it is preparing a notice of intent to sue the EPA, saying the agency has failed to take action for what the foundation is describing as an inadequate pollution reduction plan from Pennsylvania.

“That EPA is abdicating its responsibility under the Clean Water Act is a tragedy,” said Will Baker, the president of the foundation. “Failing to hold Pennsylvania accountable undermines the success we have seen in recent years. It is snatching defeat from the jaws of victory.”

The foundation says Pennsylvania’s proposal to reduce nitrogen pollution between now and a 2025 deadline has a funding shortfall of more than $300 million annually and the plan still falls 25% short of the nitrogen goal.

The EPA and Pennsylvania did not immediately comment on the announcement.

The foundation is highlighting comments made by Dana Aunkst, the director of the EPA’s Chesapeake Bay Program, for saying recently that the goals were aspirational and not legally enforceable.