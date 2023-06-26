It seems that it was Cheap Sneakers that coaxed Carlisle area residents out of their homes in spite of Friday evening's rain.

Free ice cream was an added bonus.

The York-based classic rock band's performance joined a free ice cream social and opening ceremony to kick off the start of Carlisle's 46th Summerfair, 10 days of community-oriented activities that will extend through July 2.

A rain-riddled forecast moved Carlisle Summerfair's opening night festivities from its usual spot on the John Dickinson Campus along West High Street to the ATS Auditorium at 260 W. Louther St.

The change in location wasn't enough to keep Nancy Gundy, of Lewisberry, and Alan Bryant, of Manchester, from venturing out to the concert.

"He brings a lot of different styles to his music," Gundy said of Ric LeBlanc, the band's lead singer.

Bryant said it wasn't a single song in particular that brought him to see LeBlanc perform, but rather that he's a "very good musician" in general.

The couple of 15 years stopped for free ice cream before the concert and also planned to visit a local brewery while they were in town. They hope to return for Summerfair's other music-related events.

Sheree Johnson of Carlisle also arrived Friday eager to see Cheap Sneakers.

"I've known Ric since his very first band in high school," she said.

Cheap Sneakers' performance serves as a staple at Carlisle Summerfair, one Johnson said she's attended before.

Clarence Garlin of Carlisle has traveled "all around" to watch the group perform.

In addition to the concert, he's attended Carlisle Summerfair's fishing derby in the past and plans to do so again this year.

"We just enjoy being over here and seeing the people and getting out to meet new people," he said.

Despite the rain, the rain drewwhat Carlisle Summerfair Board President Kelsey Paul described as a good, albeit smaller than usual, turnout.

"It looks like everyone that's here is having a great time, and it's the best we could have asked for ... tonight," she said.

Paul doesn't believe the drizzle dampened spirits about Carlisle Summerfair's upcoming events either.

"With it being night one, I think people are very excited for what's to come, and [to] come out and see the same bands they loved or participate in the same events and just overall have a good time," she said.

After being involved with Carlisle Summerfair since 2017, this year marked Paul's first time as the event's board president.

She said planning the procession of events is a yearlong process, and she is excited to see the work come to fruition.

"It's really neat to make sure it all stays together and make sure everyone is doing their part with things and working together the best we can as a team," Paul said.

The event doesn't only unite the board members that plan it each year; Bryant said it also connects the community that it serves.

"It could draw a lot of people in," he said "A lot of people get enjoyment from it."

Other Carlisle Summerfair events for year 46 include the annual Jim Thorpe Track & Field Meet Tuesday night, the Peanut Carnival at LeTort Park Thursday morning, a community softball game Thursday evening, a mini-golf tournament and fishing derby Saturday, and a performance by the Harrisburg Symphony Orchestra Sunday.

An updated schedule for remaining events is available online at carlislesummerfair.org.