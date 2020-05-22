× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Cumberland County officially enters the yellow phase of Gov. Tom Wolf’s three-phase reopening plan Friday for coronavirus restrictions.

What does that mean?

Customers can shop in-person at retail stores again, but curbside and delivery are preferable, according to the state. Restaurants and bars are still limited to carryout and delivery. Social distancing remains in effect.

A look at the immediate changes for Cumberland County as it transitions Friday into the yellow phase of the state’s reopening plan for coronavirus restrictions:

Work & Congregate Setting Restrictions

Telework must continue where feasible

Businesses with in-person operations must follow business and building safety orders

Child care open complying with guidance

Congregate care and prison restrictions in place

Schools remain closed for in-person instruction

Social Restrictions

Stay-at-home order lifted for aggressive mitigation

Large gatherings of more than 25 prohibited

In-person retail allowable, curbside and delivery preferable

Indoor recreation, health and wellness facilities and personal care services (such as gyms, spas, hair salons, nail salons and other entities that provide massage therapy), and all entertainment (such as casinos, theaters) remain closed

Restaurants and bars limited to carry-out and delivery only







PennDOT Driver License and Photo License Centers

The following driver license centers will reopen with limited services beginning Friday, May 22:

Carlisle Driver and Photo License Center, 950 Walnut Bottom Road, Suite 13, Carlisle

Summerdale Driver and Photo License Center, 429 N. Enola Road, Enola

Hours of operation for these locations will be Tuesday through Saturday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:15 p.m.; Wednesday and Thursday between 8:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. will be designated times for customers 60 years or older.

The locations will be closed Saturday, May 23, through Monday, May 25, in observance of Memorial Day.

Customers will be able to obtain the following services at these centers:

Commercial Driver License transactions, including renewals, replacements, Medical Examiner’s Certificates, date of proof transactions, Hazardous Material Recertifications, and related transactions;

Initial issuance transactions, including out-of-state transfers, permit testing, ID card issuance, and related transactions;

Photo license services;

Driver license restoration services that cannot be completed online or via mail;

Medical-related testing; and

Non-U.S. citizen transaction processing.

Photo License Centers process photos only, and individuals must have a camera card for this service.

Customers seeking renewal of their non-commercial license or ID should renew online or by mail to avoid an unnecessary visit to the Driver License Center.

In all reopened driver license centers, the following COVID-19 safety protocols will be in place:

Customers will be prescreened and asked brief questions regarding any potential symptoms of COVID-19;

Customers will be required to wear masks while in the facility;

Seating will be reduced at all Driver License Centers to make social distancing easier to maintain six-foot distances between each seat;

The number of customers will be limited to correspond with available counter stations and available seating in the customer waiting area only;

Admittance to the facility will be limited to only the customer requiring service, unless assistance is needed by an accompanying person;

Plexiglass sneeze guards have been installed at each counter to protect customers and employees;

Cleaning protocols have been enhanced to sanitize facilities on an ongoing basis; and

Markings on floors have been added to assist with social distancing along with signage to communicate special instructions to customers.







State Parks

Colonel Denning State Park

Restrooms: Open

Trails: Open

Park office: Open May 22

Amphitheater: Closed

Pavilions: Closed

Swimming beaches: Closed

Boating: Open

Boat launch: Open

Tent camping: Open May 22

Group tenting: Closed

Kings Gap Environmental Education Center

Restrooms: Open

Trails: Open

Park office: Open May 22

Pavilions: Closed

Group tenting: Closed

Pine Grove Furnace State Park

Restrooms: Open

Trails: Open

Park office: Open May 22

Amphitheater: Closed

Pavilions: Closed

Swimming beach: Closed

Boating: Open

Boat mooring: Open

Boat launch: Open

Paymaster’s cabin: Closed

Tent camping: Open May 22

RV camping: Open May 22

Group tenting: Closed

Michaux State Forest

Restrooms: Open, Big Flat

Primitive camping: Open

Motorized campsites: Open, May 29

Small businesses

Visitors to small businesses can expect a variety of approaches to reopening when Cumberland County moves to yellow status Friday.

Some businesses do not plan to reopen immediately while others will limist their hours to allow for more time for cleaning.

Businesses are also setting aside time for older shoppers and those with high-risk conditions to shop.

One popular option for downtown businesses is to continue offering curbside pick-up, at least initially. Whistlestop Bookshop announced plans to offer curbside delivery until June 1 when it will open its doors to limited numbers of browsers. The Greatest Gift, which used the pandemic–related closure to do some remodeling, will do curbside pick-up at specified times in preparation for a June reopening.

Some will take an approach like Carlisle Antique Mall, which intends to limit the number of people in the building to no more than 50% of the maximum capacity. They also have brass stanchions and velvet ropes in place at the sales counter to help them create space between customers.

Appalachian Running Company and others will be open by appointment.

The best option is to check the store’s website or their Facebook page to see what measures are being put in place.

Cumberland County government offices

Cumberland County announced Thursday that all county government facilities will remain closed to the public during the yellow phase.

Visitors to those facilities will be limited to those who have essential businesses with the county. Those who do have business are asked to make an appointment prior to coming to any county facility.

“By taking these measures, we are helping to ensure the safety of our employees and visitors who need to conduct county business,” Cumberland County Commissioner Gary Eichelberger said. “Key restrictions remain in place, so we can invigorate the economy, while keeping a close eye on the public health data to ensure the spread of COVID-19 remains contained to the greatest extent possible.”

All offices and common areas will continue to be disinfected for everyone’s safety. While operating during the yellow phase, visitors and employees in county facilities need to wear masks and maintain social distance. Additional hand sanitizing stations have been installed in county buildings, with reminders to follow CDC guidelines. Anyone who has been in contact with people with COVID-19, or who has symptoms of the virus will not be permitted.

“Upon entering our county buildings, residents will be asked if they have had contact with someone with COVID-19, or are experiencing any symptoms of the virus,” Eichelberger said. “We need everyone to adhere by the guidelines put in place so that as a county we can begin operating in a ‘new normal’ and not jeopardize the health and safety of anyone.”

The Bureau of Elections remains closed to the public. However, residents who want to drop off their completed absentee or mail-in ballot can use the secure ballot box at the Bureau of Elections Office, beginning Tuesday, May 26, from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. weekdays only. By law, residents can only hand-deliver their own ballot.

The ballot box is in the outer lobby of the Bureau of Elections Office, 1601 Ritner Highway, Suite 201.

Claremont Nursing and Rehabilitation Center and Cumberland County Prison will remain closed to visitation and all Department of Health and CDC guidelines remain in place to continue to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.

Contact information for all offices can be found on the county website at www.ccpa.net.