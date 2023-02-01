Changes may be coming for Pennsylvania's antlerless deer license process

The Pennsylvania Board of Game Commissioners took preliminary action this week to restructure the state’s process for obtaining antlerless deer licenses.

State law had required antlerless licenses be issued only by county treasurers, the PGS said in a news release. Hunters seeking antlerless licenses would send applications and receive licenses by mail.

PGC officials said a new law took effect in January that enables all license-issuing agents to sell antlerless deer licenses, meaning hunters in the 2023-24 license year will be able to purchase them online or anywhere else licenses are sold.

"A simpler, more convenient system is better for hunter satisfaction, and ultimately, hunter recruitment,” Game Commission Executive Director Bryan Burhans said. “We thank Sen. Dan Laughlin for championing this change, which will fully modernize the process for issuing antlerless licenses.”

Saturday's preliminary vote by the Board of Commissioners, if given final adoption, outlines the process by which licenses would be sold.

Antlerless licenses would be purchased online and at issuing agents; there would be no application by mail.

Antlerless licenses would go on sale during the first day of license sales, the fourth Monday in June.

Only residents could apply initially.

Application by nonresidents wouldn’t begin until the second Monday in July.

A hunter could get only one license in the first round.

A second round would begin the fourth Monday of July (Residents and nonresidents would be eligible).

A hunter could get a second license in the second round for any WMU where tags are available.

A third round would begin the second Monday of August.

A hunter could get a third license in the third round.

Then, in what’s being identified as the fourth round, a hunter could buy additional licenses until reaching their personal limit of six. Additional licenses, if available, then could be purchased as the hunter harvests antlerless deer and reports them.

In each round, antlerless license sales wouldn’t begin until 8 a.m.

The new process won’t be finalized until the board adopts it. Adjustments might be made before a final vote, which is scheduled for the April meeting.

After the new process is finalized, Game Commission officials said they will make several announcements to inform hunters what they should do to obtain their antlerless licenses.

