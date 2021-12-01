 Skip to main content
Change in seasons - cleaning up the leaves while snow flurries fall in Carlisle Tuesday

Matt Groves, Dickinson College facilities management, uses a leaf blower to clean up leaves as the snow falls on Tuesday morning at the intersection of West High and North College streets at Dickinson College. Today is expected to be mostly cloudy with a high in the mid-40s and a low tonight around 40. For Thursday, look for partly sunny skies and wind with a high in the mid- to upper 50s and a low in the low 40s. Friday, will be mostly sunny and breezy, with temperatures in the upper 40s and lows in the mid-30s. The Accuweather forecast can be found on page A12.

Australia launches inquiry into tech giants

