Challenges remain in COVID-19 testing in Pa.

Testing locations

The Wolf administration has been working to expand COVID-19 testing, especially in rural areas. Though no testing sites are yet available in Perry County, here is a look at where testing is available in Cumberland County:

UPMC Carlisle on Alexander Spring Road in South Middleton Township. Appointment is required.

Sadler Health Center on North Hanover Street in Carlisle. Those seeking a test should call ahead.

CVS on the Carlisle Pike in Silver Spring Township. Appointments are required.

Patient First on South Sporting Hill Road in Hampden Township. Appointments are required.

Geisinger Holy Spirit Urgent Care in East Pennsboro Township. Only symptomatic patients are tested by appointment scheduled through physician.

For a map of testing locations in Pennsylvania, check out the Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency's website.