Challenges remain in COVID-19 testing in Pa.

State officials on Thursday touted their successful expansion of COVID-19 testing sites, but also said they still face challenges in how long it takes for those tests to come back to residents.
Gov. Tom Wolf said partnerships with companies, such as Walmart, has helped grow the number of testing sites in the state, especially in more rural areas where there may not be hospitals to offer testing. Walmart opened nine new, drive-thru test sites on Wednesday, though none of those locations are in Cumberland County.
With the growth of locations where residents can get tested for the coronavirus, Wolf said the state is now averaging more than 22,000 test results per day, compared to about 8,000 tests per day at the height of the first wave of the virus in April.
Pennsylvania is considered by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to be the ninth highest state for the total number of COVID-19 tests conducted, but officials said the tests mean nothing if residents can’t get the results in a timely fashion.
Jamie Reilly, Walmart’s regional health and wellness director, estimated that, on average, it takes about seven days for a resident to get results from a test at the company’s drive-thru site, which sends samples to Quest Diagnostics. However, some residents may not get a test back for 14 days if they live in a geographic area where there is an outbreak of COVID-19, he said.
The delay in results at Quest and other national laboratories is due to outbreaks in other states, which Wolf and Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine said may be given priority by the federal government to get their results more quickly to stem the spread of the coronavirus. Because of this, Wolf said states like Pennsylvania that had longer or more widespread shutdowns are still hurt because of what other states did or did not do to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.
“It emphasizes how [important] it is to have a national strategy,” Wolf said.
Due to the backlog in testing at national laboratories, Levine said the state is prepared to help test samples that they consider to be a priority, with its lab’s testing results available within 24 to 48 hours. She said the state laboratory in Exton may test samples from nursing homes or eventually schools should an outbreak occur when they reopen in the fall. Levine said Thursday that officials are working on safety guidance for schools that opt to reopen in the fall.
Levine also said the Wolf administration is working on helping hospitals, especially those in more rural areas, acquire more reagent chemicals that are needed in COVID-19 testing kits. She said there is a shortage, and that while the Exton lab has enough reagents for its own testing, hospitals use a different reagent that the state does not have in stock to provide.
Even with the challenges, Wolf said the state is testing about 4% of the state population in a month, and they hope to continue to increase that number.
Of the testing from Wednesday’s collection of data, the state Department of Health reported Thursday that there were 807 new cases of COVID-19 detected in the state, with 100 coming from Allegheny County and 112 coming from Philadelphia County.
In the Midstate, the number of new cases were down slightly in most areas except for York and Franklin counties. York County saw its highest spike of the week with 44 new cases and three new deaths, while Franklin County saw 18 new cases.
According to the state’s early warning system dashboard, Franklin County has 7.2% of all diagnostic tests coming back positive, the highest in the region and a metric of concern since the state wants that number below 5%. York County continually reports the highest number of new cases, but it’s percent of positive tests is only at 4.4% in the last seven days.
Cumberland County has seen 4.2% of its diagnostic tests come back positive, one of the few counties in the Midstate to see an increase in that metric, though it did see a drop in the number of new cases. In Thursday’s report from the state, the county saw 11 new cases of COVID-19 and one death associated with the disease.
