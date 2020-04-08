CEO: Sadler Health Center serves vital role for dental, medical needs during coronavirus pandemic

Manal El Harrak considers Sadler Health Center in downtown Carlisle a “shock absorber” for the community amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Sadler’s status as a federally qualified nonprofit health center has it uniquely situated to continue providing various services.
The Carlisle facility offers medical, dental and behavioral services and remains open while many businesses have been forced to shut down due to statewide mandates closing schools and nonessential businesses, and residents are asked to stay at home unless necessary.
The dramatically altered community landscape has forced Sadler to adjust. And that’s where El Harrak, Sadler’s CEO, believes the health center is that “shock absorber.”
Sadler serves under-insured and uninsured patients, something of particular importance as the country faces substantial unemployment numbers several weeks into the pandemic. Costs for each patient are on a “sliding scale” based on how much a patient can afford, El Harrak said.
The health center can provide information for patients struggling with insurance, acquiring medicine and treatment and potentially those who show signs they are infected by COVID-19.
El Harrak believes Sadler is especially important during a pandemic because it can serve a community in multiple ways while staying open, including offering assistance to patients facing financial difficulties or those who do not have a regular doctor.
“In normal times, we see patients regardless of insurance status,” said El Harrak, who was named CEO in October. “These circumstances are just proving how much community health centers are needed nationally.”
“We’ve changed the way we’ve been operating a little bit. We’re open to emergency appointments,” she said. “We’re seeing a lower volume of people right now, and we’re just trying to control who comes in and out of the office.”
Sadler officials have taken several steps in recent weeks to keep serving patients.
While limiting dental procedures to only emergency services, Sadler also limits how many on-site appointments it schedules at one time. It has altered triage practices, aiming to mitigate the potential spread of COVID-19 within the office by taking steps to separate sick patients from healthy patients, said Suzan Ly, Sadler's director of dental service.
Sadler also prescreens patients when they walk in the door, and if anyone shows potential symptoms, staff will direct those patients to the right services, she said.
“We’ve taken additional precautionary measures from the beginning in addition to our [regularly] procedures,” Ly said.
El Harrak encourages patients to schedule appointments virtually. Televisits and video virtual appointments are also available now, except for dental patients. The dental office is not suited for teledentistry yet, Ly said.
“It’s ensuring continuity of care for them, making sure we’re taking care of their medical and dental needs,” El Harrak said. “We are limiting the on-site appointments to just those patients that have to be seen on-site.”
Dental patients who need emergency appointments are being seen, in keeping with American Dental Association guidelines during the pandemic. All routine check-ups are on hold, due to state and the Pennsylvania Dental Association guidelines.
“The nature of the occupation is that we are a very high risk of getting any type of transmissal disease,” Ly said. “Currently, it really doesn’t change too much. … We feel like we are keeping the safety of our employees in mind by keeping up our standards.”
Sadler’s staff has increased sanitation and cleaning practices beyond their norms, and Ly said the dental staff, which is seeing fewer patients at this time, is assisting around the building in other capacities as needed.
There have been no staff cuts or reduction of hours, El Harrak said.
“[Our patients] also have been very understanding,” Ly said. “They’re just happy to even get that clinical advice or at least be able to speak to someone.”
Those that have experienced changes in employment or insurance can call Sadler to find out what services are available.
Email Jake Adams at jadams@cumberlink.com or follow him on Twitter @jakeadams520
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.