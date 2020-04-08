CEO: Sadler Health Center serves vital role for dental, medical needs during coronavirus pandemic

“We’ve taken additional precautionary measures from the beginning in addition to our [regularly] procedures,” Ly said.

El Harrak encourages patients to schedule appointments virtually. Televisits and video virtual appointments are also available now, except for dental patients. The dental office is not suited for teledentistry yet, Ly said.

“It’s ensuring continuity of care for them, making sure we’re taking care of their medical and dental needs,” El Harrak said. “We are limiting the on-site appointments to just those patients that have to be seen on-site.”

Dental patients who need emergency appointments are being seen, in keeping with American Dental Association guidelines during the pandemic. All routine check-ups are on hold, due to state and the Pennsylvania Dental Association guidelines.

“The nature of the occupation is that we are a very high risk of getting any type of transmissal disease,” Ly said. “Currently, it really doesn’t change too much. … We feel like we are keeping the safety of our employees in mind by keeping up our standards.”