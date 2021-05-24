Central Pennsylvania Blood Bank in emergency need of Type A and O blood

The Central Pennsylvania Blood Bank on Monday reported that it is dealing with some of the lowest blood inventory levels it has experienced in the past 30 years.

With the COVID-19 pandemic and multiple, massive transfusions at local hospitals, the blood bank said it is in need of O positive, A positive and O negative blood types.

The blood bank said that with a local blood shortage, it is usually able to reach out to other centers across the country for help. However, blood centers nationwide have reported declines in blood donations over the past few weeks. Due to the nationwide challenge, the blood bank was only able to import a small amount of components from outside the area.

The blood bank serves as the primary supplier of blood and blood components for the Midstate, with a need to collect more than 200 units every day to satisfy the needs of local patients. On average, the blood bank reported that it is currently seeing less than half of those donations on a daily basis.

To schedule an appointment to donate blood, contact the blood bank at 1-800-771-0059 or via email at centralpennbloodbank@cpbb.org. For more information, visit 717giveblood.org.

