The women's soccer team at Central Penn College is collecting old sneakers and cleats that are still in good condition to donate to children and adults in need.

The team and coaches are collecting the shoes in person from noon to 1 p.m. on four days this month: April 18, April 20, April 25 and April 27. Donation baskets are also available for contributions anytime in April in the lobby of the college's ATEC building, located at the corner of Valley Road and B Street in Summerdale.

The collection is being conducted in partnership with Lexa Sport's Shoe-in-lieu, which accepts tennis shoes, sneakers and soccer cleats with no rips, holes or tears, and donates them to athletes in need around the world.